Auxano® Medical Receives FDA 510(K) Clearance For The ARKEOTM Wedge Fixation System
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Auxano® Medical is proud to announce its wedge fixation system, ARKEOTM, has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance, marking an important milestone in the company's mission to deliver precision-engineered orthopedic solutions that empower surgeons and improve patient outcomes.
The ARKEOTM Wedge Fixation System integrates an anatomical design with the pillared microstructure of the Auxano® in-growth technology to provide a secure fixation interface at the site of correction. Designed for use in Evans and Cotton osteotomies, the ARKEOTM surgical set includes intuitive instrumentation that enhances reproducibility by giving surgeons complete control over implant positioning throughout the procedure.
“Achieving 510(k) clearance for ARKEOTM represents a significant advancement in our orthopedic portfolio,” said Joe Harr, Sales & Distribution Manager at Auxano® Medical.“This system combines modern engineering with practical, surgeon-focused innovation to deliver reproducible results and improve the surgical experience.”
The ARKEOTM system is designed to optimize fixation and graft integration through several key features:
.Anatomical Fit: Subflush placement reduces irritation and maintains alignment.
.Open Architecture: Large central graft cavity and thru-growth fenestrations maximize graft capacity and promote biologic fixation.
.Controlled Stability: The unique pillared surface morphology has demonstrated viability in scientific research studies and clinical efficacy in midfoot fusion applications.
.Intuitive Instrumentation: Simplifies each step for efficient, consistent outcomes.
Supplied non-sterile in a steam-sterilizable tray, the ARKEOTM system includes a Hintermann distractor, k-wires, osteotomes, mallet, slap hammer, implant trials, inserter, and an impactor.
“The ARKEOTM Wedge Fixation System exemplifies Auxano® Medical's commitment to designing devices that are both clinically advanced and intuitively engineered,” shared Dr. George Picha, Ph.D, F.A.C.S.“With this clearance, we are proud to continue expanding our solutions for orthopedic surgeons across the U.S.”
For more information about the ARKEOTM Wedge Fixation System, visit or contact....
________________________________________
About Auxano® Medical
Auxano® Medical develops and manufactures advanced orthopedic solutions that support improved patient outcomes and procedural efficiency. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and clinical collaboration, Auxano® delivers technologies that meet the highest standards of performance and reliability. The company is headquartered near Cleveland, OH.
For more information, visit
