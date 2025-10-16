CIRRO E-Commerce And GOFO Form Strategic Partnership To Deliver Best-In-Class Regional And National Parcel Delivery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO E-Commerce and GOFO today announced a strategic partnership that brings together GOFO's last-mile delivery network with CIRRO E-Commerce's sales, customer service, and integration expertise to deliver scalable, reliable logistics solutions across the United States.

Under this collaboration, CIRRO E-Commerce will serve as GOFO's partner in the United States. Since launching its first cross-border e-commerce routes in 2015, CIRRO E-Commerce has spent the past decade expanding its logistics capabilities and local operations across the U.S.

GOFO will continue investing in logistics infrastructure and operations, including automated sortation hubs, a national linehaul network, and a professional fleet of delivery partners. This partnership establishes a leading logistics solution for merchants, e-commerce platforms, and third-party logistics providers (3PLs).

Coverage & Performance Highlights:

GOFO's network covers ~8,000 ZIP codes, and serves 49 of the 50 largest U.S. Metropolitan areas.

GOFO operates over 100 hubs and stations powered by automatic sorters, robotics, and intelligent logistics systems. It maintains a linehaul network of over 30 routes, supports a 99.5% successful delivery rate and and an industry-leading 98% on-time performance.

CIRRO E-Commerce's technology integration allows merchants to connect effortlessly through leading shipping patforms and ERPs. These capabilities will allow CIRRO and GOFO to streamline fulfillment processes and deliver data-driven logistics to consumers nationwide.

CIRRO E-Commerce's dedicated customer support provides a foundation for GOFO to strengthen responsiveness and case management efficiency, ensuring merchants receive high-quality support at every stage of fulfillment.

Executive Statements

“GOFO's nationwide delivery backbone, metro coverage, and service excellence give CIRRO E-Commerce the foundation to deliver superior experience to U.S. merchants,” said Marshall Yuan, Head of Global Strategy at GOFO.“By powering CIRRO's front-end sales and service with our scale and resilience, we're enabling customers to grow with speed, flexibility, and confidence.”

“Through this strategic partnership, we are combining GOFO's unmatched last-mile delivery capabilities with CIRRO E-Commerce's proven sales and service expertise, as well as a full stack of integrations with both local and global TMS/WMS and eCommerce platforms, to bring U.S. customers a seamless, scalable, and reliable small parcel solution,” said Vincent D'Amato, Chief Sales Officer at CIRRO E-Commerce.



