Companies Have A Key Role To Play In The Future Of Biodiversity
Biodiversity loss and the resulting nature-based risks have gained increased attention in the past few years, and investors have taken notice. New investment strategies that include screening out companies involved in deforestation have been launched. But with biodiversity loss affecting so many companies and their supply chains, investors have largely focused on changing company policies to address this rising concern. Green Century's shareholder advocates – in concert with other sustainable financial institutions – press companies to conserve nature, ecosystems and wildlife habitats.
Action is urgently needed to halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity, allowing for the wise and equitable use of our natural resources. Urging companies to measure their impacts on nature will help conserve and lead to more thoughtful, sustainable use of a limited resource. Without action, our warming planet will result in oceans too hot for aquatic life, air too polluted with contaminants and could lead to the eventual demise of life as we know it.
Companies also depend on nature. In the past they could take nature's abundance for granted. But now they need to start planning for it. Companies need to begin taking responsibility for their impact on nature and account for the ways they rely on it. Investors like Green Century have pushed companies to assess their impacts and dependencies on water, soil, forests and other natural resources and help preserve the functioning ecosystems that we all rely on for food, medicine, clean air and water.
