Chemours' Approach To Sustainable Offerings

MENAFN - 3BL) As part of the global community, we recognize the importance of helping to address some of the world's biggest challenges as outlined in the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We strive to be a trusted provider of safe and sustainable chemistries and demonstrate the value of partnership through our work with both suppliers and customers to ultimately deliver on our vision of improving people's lives and helping communities thrive. Among the global environmental and social megatrends our products address:



Decarbonization and Electrification

Increased Connectivity and Data

Growing Middle Class and Urbanization

Circular Economy Food Security

We released EVOLVE 2030 Version 2.0, our portfolio sustainability assessment methodology, in June 2024. This methodology helps Chemours evaluate our product offerings and their development pipeline in relation to the UN SDGs. Grounded in the World Business Council for Sustainable Development's (WBCSD) Chemical Industry Methodology for Portfolio Sustainability Assessments, the updated EVOLVE 2030 Version 2.0 includes considerations on product and packaging circularity, as well as insights gained from Chemours' experience using the methodology since its initial launch in 2019. In an effort to drive industry-wide progress, we made our EVOLVE 2030 2.0 methodology publicly available for others to leverage.

We evaluate offerings based on a Product-Application Combination (PAC) approach, which considers a product's benefits and burdens throughout its lifecycle, including its contribution to the UN SDGs and its overall impact on people and the planet.

A key part of the EVOLVE 2030 evaluation process is the identification and prioritization of product and process improvement opportunities. For example, in the manufacturing of NafionTM products at our Fayetteville site, we have reduced fluorinated organic chemical emissions by more than 99% and GHG emissions by more than 85%. To avoid the pitfalls of complacency, we continue to improve our footprint, societal contributions, data, methodology, and mindset. Specific improvements made in recent years include:



The development of a detailed set of instructions and tools for use in the PAC scoring process to enhance reproducibility and the quality of data, processes, and outputs.

A data management system that documents all inputs, calculations, and analysis, and tracks the product improvement recommendations made to each business team.

A visualization system to better communicate findings to business teams. With the second version of EVOLVE 2030 completed, we received a new limited assurance statement from LRQA.

By incorporating lessons learned into our process, we continue to strengthen our resolve and further enable Chemours' product portfolio to support a more sustainable future.

2024 Actions Toward Sustainable Offerings: Meeting Our Goal Ahead of Schedule

We are incredibly proud to announce that we have met our 2030 Sustainable Offerings Corporate Responsibility Commitment (CRC) goal of achieving 50% of revenue from offerings that make a specific contribution to the UN SDGs six years ahead of schedule. Not only did we meet our goal, but more importantly, we integrated our methodology into our key portfolio processes for both existing and new products, ensuring the benefits of this work will continue to deliver enduring value. This means that while we will no longer report on our Sustainable Offerings CRC goal moving forward, the benefits of the EVOLVE 2030 methodology will be seen for years to come as we continue to use the insights gained to make key decisions about our product portfolio, our investments in innovation, and how we deploy resources.

