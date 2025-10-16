Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Paramount Volunteers Join 9/11 Day For Meal Packing Service

Paramount Volunteers Join 9/11 Day For Meal Packing Service


2025-10-16 02:01:45
(MENAFN- 3BL) 9/11 Day is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that created and continues to organize the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance – the largest federally recognized day of charitable service in the U.S. This year, with the support of hundreds of corporate and community partners, more than 27,000 volunteers nationwide packed over 9.4 million meals for families in need. Paramount employees participated in 9/11 Day meal pack events in New York City and Los Angeles, helping to transform this day of remembrance into action. Thank you to the Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center and the Intrepid Museum for providing volunteer sites this year.

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a leading, nextgeneration global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Filmed Entertainment, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS – America's most-watched broadcast network, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Showtime, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance's Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Sports divisions. For more information, please visit .

MENAFN16102025007202015466ID1110207300

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search