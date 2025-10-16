Afghan Girl Naz Rahimi Masters Graphic Design Via Youtube Learning

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Naz Rahimi, a young girl from Kabul, has turned her determination and online learning into a remarkable success.

Despite obstacles, she has mastered graphic design and become a role model for other Afghan girls, proving that self-learning and perseverance can lead to achievement.

Naz, a resident of the Qala-i-Fathullah area, graduated with distinction from Zarghona High School in 2021.

In an exclusive interview with Pajhwok Afghan News, she said that during her school years, she dreamed of pursuing studies in graphic design.

However, following the suspension of girls attending educational institutions, she was forced to stay at home and initially feared her dream might never come true.

Yet, through sheer effort and determination, Naz achieved her goal and is now making strides in the field.

How Naz succeeded

“I used to think all day about how I could learn graphic design,” Naz said.“Then I decided to watch videos on YouTube. Everything I know now, I learned from there. I trained for almost two years and have reached this level.”

From challenges to creativity

Naz faced significant obstacles during her journey.“At first, I had problems accessing the internet, and professional access to a mobile phone and camera was difficult. Thankfully, my family helped me and bought me a laptop,” she said.

Even after learning video production, she continued to visit photography studios to observe professionals at work.“At night, I work hard on a video to create something interesting and creative,” she added.

Naz is committed to developing her skills scientifically and professionally and is actively seeking scholarships to further her education. According to her, graphic designers create a wide range of visual works, including logos, visual identities, advertisements (posters, banners, brochures), business cards, books, and motion graphics.

Promoting local design in Afghanistan

Naz has also dedicated herself to promoting Afghan design. She redesigns logos for local companies and often creates them in Dari.“Many people ask where I record my videos. I do it either at home or outside, and our fellow citizens kindly allow me to film in their supermarkets,” she said.

Reflecting on her journey, Naz explained,“When I started, I explored many ways to make my work interesting and different for the audience. Many early concepts did not succeed, but I kept trying to create fresh designs that would be a new example in Afghanistan.”

She emphasized the importance of local identity in design:“Now, I make sure all products are entirely Afghan. I want our own Dari and Pashto languages on our products because many designs are currently made in Iran or Pakistan, even though we have excellent graphic designers in our country.”

First work experience

Naz recalled her first project:“When I made my first video, I didn't even show it to my family. I wanted to see if it would work. When I uploaded it, it received many views, which encouraged me to develop new concepts.”

She added,“I never copy other people's work. I spend hours developing a concept to ensure it is original and creative.”

Teaching, empowering girls

Naz is passionate about sharing her skills with other girls.“I love teaching girls. A doctor once contacted me, saying that although she is a doctor, she wants to learn card design. Many girls message me on social media asking for lessons.”

Her message to girls is clear:“No matter where you are or what obstacles you face, you can achieve success. You must have self-confidence and work hard.”

A source of pride for her family

Abdul Nabi Rahimi, Naz's father, expressed pride in his daughter's achievements.“She has learned graphic design from home through YouTube and reached a remarkable position. I supported her from the beginning, as she had a passion for this field,” he said.

He urges other parents to support their daughters in pursuing knowledge by any means.“Graphic design is technical, and women must work hard, but both men and women can succeed in this field,” he added.

Expert opinion: Online learning as a path to success

Jamshid Ahmadi-Zai, a university professor, praised Naz's efforts. He noted that girls who have been denied formal education can use online resources to enhance their skills and contribute to their families and country.

“Educated girls can pass their knowledge to the next generation, and online resources offer a valuable opportunity for women's advancement and Afghanistan's development,” he said.“In such circumstances, online learning is an excellent way to improve skills and serve one's country under the flag of Islam.”

He urged families to support their daughters to continue learning through all available means.

