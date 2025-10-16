Work On Road Worth 364M Afs Launched In Kapisa

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Works says construction work on a road in Tagab district of Kapisa province has been launched.

The 13.6 kilometers long road connects Tagab district and Badrab Valley with Mahmood Raqi, the provincial capital, the Ministry of Public Works said in a statement.

Estimated to cost over 364 million afghanis, the project has been awarded to the private sector and will be completed within 16 months.

The ministry said the area residents were happy with the project, describing it important for the region's development and people's well-being.

According to the Ministry of Public Works, it has started implementing many large and small projects in different parts of the country.

ma