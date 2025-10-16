Work On Road Worth 364M Afs Launched In Kapisa
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Works says construction work on a road in Tagab district of Kapisa province has been launched.
The 13.6 kilometers long road connects Tagab district and Badrab Valley with Mahmood Raqi, the provincial capital, the Ministry of Public Works said in a statement.
Estimated to cost over 364 million afghanis, the project has been awarded to the private sector and will be completed within 16 months.
The ministry said the area residents were happy with the project, describing it important for the region's development and people's well-being.
According to the Ministry of Public Works, it has started implementing many large and small projects in different parts of the country.
ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment