Afghan-Pak Clashes Affect Humanitarian Situation: Bertrand

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): European Union special representative for Afghanistan Gilles Bertrand has said the recent clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan have affected the humanitarian situation. He said this year the EU allocated approximately 188 million euros to assist Afghans.

Bertrand made these remarks in a meeting with Afghan Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, Maulvi Abdul Kabir, in Kabul today.

A statement from the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said the meeting was also attended the EU Chargé d'Affaires in Kabul and officials from the humanitarian aid department and discussed assistance to Afghan returnees and recent regional issues.

Bertrand said that the EU had allocated approximately 50 million euros for Afghan returnees this year, which will be spent by UN agencies and NGOs.

He noted the continuation of the EU's work in Afghanistan and added that European countries had increased their assistance considering the needs of Afghans.

He also said that the recent conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan had affected the humanitarian situation, causing problems for returnees, and added that Kabul and Islamabad should resolve these problems through dialogue.

According to the statement, the European Union Special Representative said that despite numerous economic problems, the Islamic Emirate has been able to manage the flow of returnees well, adding that this year the European Union has allocated 138 million euros to meet basic needs in Afghanistan.

Maulvi Abdul Kabir said that the Islamic Emirate was keen to develop relations with the European Union and European countries.

Kabir cited climate change and the influx of refugees in Afghanistan as the reasons for the need for humanitarian aid, and explained that the world should not politicize humanitarian aid.

He also said that the Islamic Emirate wanted positive relations with the region and the world.

ma