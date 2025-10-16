From Decaf Dominance To A Post-Matchamania World, Oatly Spotlights The Emerging Taste Trends Reshaping Beverages In 2026 And Beyond

MALMÖ, Sweden, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY) (“Oatly” or the“Company”), the world's original and largest oat drink company, released its first ever The Future of Taste Report. Combining the interviews of hundreds of baristas and drinks experts from across 23 countries, with quantitative trends data compiled by researchers, CultureLab, the report identifies five key trends expected on menus and coffee spots in the coming months.

Rowena Roos, Oatly Global Head of Food and Drinks Experience, said:

“This report paints a vibrant picture of where beverage trends are heading. People's daily drink choices, especially younger generations, are being shaped by a world in flux. We're seeing drink trends go viral from London to Seoul, and technology is making it easier to order, customize and share these signature moments.”

The Global Flavor Exchange: Expect more flavors, rituals and traditions from across Asia to travel around the world and back again. Online searches for more exotic ingredients like Ube, Pandan and Hojicha are all on the rise, as Matchamania has opened the floodgates for a myriad of East and Southeast Asian ingredients entering drinks menus across the world.

“I see taro or ube coming up or calamansi and yuzu. So, there's movement of East Asian and Southeast Asian produce into the mainstream.” LA

Conscious Indulgence: This next wave of drinks is all about balance. With daily google impressions for decaf having grown 90x in 2025 [CultureLab Navigate data 2024-2025] the popularity of decaf and low sugar is ready to surge in 2026, as consumers demand more mindful, health-conscious options that don't rely on sugar for that fresh new experience.

“A lot of decaf is being sold. Way more than ever before. A lot of people are taking care of their caffeine intake.” Berlin

“It's not only about ingredients being physically good for your body but also about the mental side of things. For example, if you had a certain drink when you were in New York and it brings back that memory, seeing it again makes you feel good, even if it's not technically a wellness drink. It becomes healing through nostalgia. That, I think, is a major trend right now.” Seoul

Fiber is coming for protein's crown : After first emerging on TikTok in Autumn 2024, fibermaxxing (or fibERmaxxing) suddenly spiked this summer, sending the world's media into a chia-induced frenzy. Page views for articles mentioning the term jumped 9500% between June to July 2025. Gut health more broadly is also set to continue to surge into the mainstream, with CultureLab Navigate data showing prebiotics following the same growth pattern and trajectory as protein. It means getting ready for even more fermented offerings, with drinks like Tepache, a centuries-old Mexican favorite made with fermented pineapple, poised to make its way around the world.

“Fermented beverages are getting more popular. People are getting more used to the fermented flavor.” Leuven

Destination drinks: Creative concoctions invented and sold exclusively by a particular cafe - are booming in popularity as globalization creates a landscape where the same menus appear in every city. As a result, unique local ingredients are set to become cultural currency for a generation hooked on novelty. From lemon myrtle and pepperberries in Australia to Finnish forest berries, provenance and distinctiveness are setting the best signature drinks apart. And 85%* of baristas agree that customer tastes are becoming more adventurous.

“We're doing more of a focus on local produce, like homemade beetroot chai.” Vienna

The Future of Matcha: While the jury is still out on whether we've reached the summit of Mount Matcha, there is emerging consensus that it's got what it takes for more staying power. Yet that isn't stopping some baristas lining up Matcha's replacement. Earl Grey had a moment earlier this year, surfacing in cocktails and drinks in the US. And Oolong and jasmine varieties from China are also exploding in popularity while specialized milk tea shops are popping up across Shanghai. Could the next big thing in coffee be tea?

“Matcha is definitely the biggest trend in Korea this year, and I believe it has been heavily influenced by the U.S.” Seoul

Rowena Roos, Oatly Global Head of Food and Drinks Experience, continued:

“Health, sustainability trends and global flavors are all blending as a generation raised online is seeking both identity and connection in every cup. At Oatly, we're working with coffee and hospitality partners to turn these global taste trends into incredible on-menu experiences.”

As part of the launch of its Future of Taste Report, Oatly has published its latest Lookbook for Autumn/Winter illustrating how to bring some of these trends to life through some iconic signature drinks for the future.

Read the full report here:

Enjoy the Lookbook imagery here:

About Oatly

We are the world's original and largest oat drink company. For over 30 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 50 countries globally. As well as being dairy- and soy free, Oatly's fortified drinks benefit from the inherent goodness of oats and typically contain vitamins and minerals including calcium, riboflavin and vitamins B12 and D. They're low in salt and saturated fats - and best of all, they have a consistently lower climate impact than comparable cow's milk[1]. 2025 saw Oatly recognized as the world's first Climate Solutions food and beverage company.

IG @oatly

TT @oatly

LI Oatly

*CultureLab Navigate Data 2025

**230 Baristas Interviewed across 23 countries

[1] Blonk Consultants (2022), LCA of Oatly Barista and comparison with cow's milk; Blonk Consultants (2023), LCA of Oatly No Sugars and Oatly Oat Drink (Whole/Semi/ Light), and comparison with cow's milk. Addendum to the report“LCA of Oatly Barista and comparison with cow's milk”, published on 7 December 2022; Blonk Consultants (2023), LCA of Oatly Original US and comparison with cow's milk; Blonk Consultants (2024), LCA of Oatly Barista China and comparison with cow's milk; Blonk Consultants (2024), LCA of Oatly Barista for Poland, Ireland and France, and comparison with cow's milk Addendum to the report“LCA of Oatly Barista and comparison with cow's milk”, published on 7 December 2022; Blonk Consultants (2024), LCA of chilled Oatly Oat Drink Semi for Sweden and Finland, and comparison with cow's milk Addendum to the report“LCA of Oatly Barista and comparison with cow's milk”, published on 7 December 2022.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:















Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations and objectives and our environmental, social and governance goals. All statements in this press release that do not relate exclusively to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, subjective judgment, and analysis that reflects our expectations. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated depending on a variety of important factors, including without limitation the risks detailed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Relatedly, there is no guarantee that we will achieve our environmental, social and governance goals nor that such goals, whether or not those goals are met, will ultimately have a positive impact, either on particular environmental, social and governance matters or as a whole.

In relation to the information and data contained in this press release, we are (wholly or in part) reliant on public sources of information and information provided by our suppliers and business partners. Further, our ability to verify such information (whether now, in the past, or in the future) may be limited by the integrity of the underlying data available at the relevant point in time and the status and evolution of global, supranational and national laws, guidelines, methodologies, best practices and regulations in relation to the tracking and provision of such data, and we may not update historical information for changes in our practices, approaches or methodology. Therefore, such information is provided on a reasonable efforts basis and is subject to change. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Oatly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

Further, this press release may contain information that is not necessarily“material” under federal securities law for U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting purposes, but it is informed by various environmental, social and governance standards and frameworks and the interest of various stakeholders.

CONTACT:...