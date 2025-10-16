New York, USA, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thyroid Eye Disease Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 20+ Companies Lead the Charge in Pioneering New Treatments | DelveInsight

Thyroid Eye Disease (TED), also known as Graves' ophthalmopathy, is a serious autoimmune inflammatory condition that targets the orbital tissues, including muscles and fat surrounding the eyes. Closely linked to Graves' disease and other thyroid dysfunctions, TED often emerges in patients with underlying hyperthyroidism. As the global prevalence of thyroid disorders continues to rise, driven by aging populations, lifestyle factors, and improved diagnostic rates-the pool of patients at risk for TED is expanding significantly. This growing patient base is a key driver fueling demand for targeted TED therapies and shaping market growth trajectories.

DelveInsight's thyroid eye disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline thyroid eye disease drugs.

Key thyroid eye disease companies such as Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., Tourmaline Bio, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, H. Lundbeck A/S, Alumis, Sling Therapeutics, Inc., Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., argenx, Minghui Pharmaceutical (Hangzhou) Ltd, Amgen, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Ollin Biosciences, Lycia Therapeutics, Inflammasome Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new thyroid eye disease drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline thyroid eye disease therapies, such as VRDN-003, TOUR006, Satralizumab, Lu AG22515, lonigutamab, linsitinib, GenSci098, Efgartigimod, MHB018A, AMG 732, CRN12755, OLN102, LCA-0321, K 9, and others, are in different phases of thyroid eye disease clinical trials.

In September 2025, Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. announced that enrollment is complete in REVEAL-1 and REVEAL-2, Phase III clinical trials for VRDN-003 in patients with active and chronic TED, respectively.

In August 2025, Alumis announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track Designation to lonigutamab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED).

In July 2025, Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it had entered into an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize VRDN-003 in Japan.

In May 2025, Alumis Inc. announced that it had completed its merger with ACELYRIN, Inc. Each ACELYRIN stockholder will receive 0.4814 shares of Alumis common stock for each share of ACELYRIN common stock owned.

In April 2025, VelaVigo Bio announced its second out-licensing agreement of a first-in-class asset to Ollin Biosciences, Inc., granting Ollin an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize VBS-102 globally (excluding Greater China).

In January 2025, Sling Therapeutics, Inc., announced topline efficacy and safety data from the Phase IIb/III LIDS trial of linsitinib in patients with active, moderate to severe TED.

In January 2025, ACELYRIN, INC. announced additional Phase II data and the Phase III program design for lonigutamab in Thyroid Eye Disease (TED).

In October 2024, Minghui Pharmaceutical, Inc. announced positive topline results from its Phase Ib/II clinical trial of MHB018A in patients with active TED.

In October 2024, H. Lundbeck A/S announced the initiation of the first clinical trial of its CD40L blocker, Lu AG22515, in patients. Lundbeck's proof-of-concept (PoC) trial will evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Lu AG22515 as a potential treatment for Thyroid Eye Disease. In August 2024, Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced that GenSci098 Injection has obtained the implied license for clinical trials from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). GenSci will conduct clinical trials aimed at treating Thyroid Eye Disease.

Thyroid Eye Disease Overview

Thyroid eye disease, or Graves' orbitopathy, is a chronic autoimmune inflammatory disorder that affects the tissues surrounding the eyes and is frequently linked with Graves' disease. It results in symptoms like bulging of the eyes, retraction of the eyelids, and restricted eye movement due to swelling and inflammation of the extraocular muscles and orbital fat. First documented centuries ago, TED continues to be the leading cause of adult proptosis and occurs in about 25–50% of patients with Graves' disease. Advances in understanding have highlighted the disease's immune-mediated mechanisms and complex pathophysiology.

Patients with TED typically experience eye bulging, a gritty or dry feeling, redness, irritation, and swollen eyelids. Other symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, eyelid retraction, and a sensation of deep pressure or pain behind the eyes, particularly during eye movement. These manifestations vary in severity and can significantly affect both eyesight and quality of life. In more severe cases, inflammation can compress the optic nerve, risking vision loss without timely treatment. Patients often report light sensitivity and excessive tearing. The disease usually fluctuates, with active inflammatory periods alternating with stable phases. Inability to fully close the eyes can cause corneal dryness and damage. Thus, early diagnosis and appropriate treatment are crucial to avoiding complications and preserving vision.

TED follows a self-limited progression due to the lack of orbital lymphoid tissue, as described in Rundle's natural history model. It typically begins with a phase of rapidly worsening symptoms lasting from six months to five years, followed by an active inflammatory phase and eventually an inactive phase after approximately 18 months. Even once stable, fibrotic changes remain, often preventing a full return to normal and frequently requiring surgery during the inactive period. Initiating aggressive immunosuppressive therapy early in the active stage can help minimize lasting tissue damage. The“Cone model” further explains disease evolution: initial circumferential expansion displaces fat, axial elongation results in eye bulging and muscle strain, and eventual cone hypertension causes impaired venous drainage and increased muscle stiffness.

Treatment for TED depends on severity and disease activity. Management begins with smoking cessation and normalization of thyroid function. Mild cases are treated with lubrication, while moderate to severe active cases may require immunosuppressive treatments such as corticosteroids, immunomodulators, or biologics like teprotumumab. Surgical procedures, including orbital decompression and correction of proptosis, strabismus, or eyelid retraction, are reserved for the inactive phase or urgent sight-threatening situations. The overall goal is to control inflammation, prevent complications, and restore both visual function and appearance.





A snapshot of the Pipeline Thyroid Eye Disease Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA VRDN-003 Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. III IGF type 1 receptor antagonists Subcutaneous Efgartigimod argenx III Neonatal Fc receptor antagonists Subcutaneous Satralizumab Chugai Pharmaceuticals/ Roche III Interleukin 6 receptor antagonists Subcutaneous Linsitinib Sling Therapeutics, Inc. II/III IGF type 1 receptor antagonists; Insulin receptor antagonists; Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors; Receptor protein-tyrosine kinase antagonists Oral TOUR006 Tourmaline Bio, Inc. II Interleukin 6 inhibitors Subcutaneous Lonigutamab Alumis II IGF type 1 receptor antagonists Subcutaneous Lu AG22515 Lundbeck A/S I CD40 ligand inhibitors Intravenous

Scope of the Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: IGF type 1 receptor antagonists, Neonatal Fc receptor antagonists, Interleukin 6 receptor antagonists, Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Receptor protein-tyrosine kinase antagonists, CD40 ligand inhibitors, and others.

Key Thyroid Eye Disease Companies: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., Tourmaline Bio, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, H. Lundbeck A/S, Alumis, Sling Therapeutics, Inc., Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., argenx, Minghui Pharmaceutical (Hangzhou) Ltd, Amgen, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Ollin Biosciences, Lycia Therapeutics, Inflammasome Therapeutics, and others. Key Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline Therapies: VRDN-003, TOUR006, Satralizumab, Lu AG22515, lonigutamab, linsitinib, GenSci098, Efgartigimod, MHB018A, AMG 732, CRN12755, OLN102, LCA-0321, K 9, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Thyroid Eye Disease Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

