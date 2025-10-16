Paul H. Lepp Explores Time, Mortality, And Defiance In The Dog Years Of Ananias Zachenko

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What do you do when you run out of time? For Ananias Ezra Zachenko, the fictional centerpiece of Paul H. Lepp's powerful new novel The Dog Years of Ananias Zachenko (February 27, 2025), the answer is not denial-but defiance.

Faced with a terminal diagnosis, Zachenko refuses to be bound by the ticking clock of traditional human years. Instead, he reinvents the measurement of time itself. Diagnosed with just one to one-and-a-half years left to live, Zachenko recalculates his existence in“dog years.” Initially believing this meant multiplying his remaining time by seven, he soon discovers the reality is more nuanced: a dog year is not 52 weeks, but 52 days.

By reframing the calendar into shorter, more abundant cycles, he expands his horizon-not in the number of years, but in perspective. Each“dog year” becomes a chance to live fully, intentionally, and without compromise.

But Lepp's novel is not only about the clever mathematics of mortality-it's about what one does with borrowed time. Zachenko sets an agenda, organizes his finances, confronts relationships, and prepares for what he calls“the final act.” Yet, as the story unfolds, he learns that time itself is only part of the equation. What matters more is“weight”-a metaphysical measure of significance carried into the next dimension.

“Ananias doesn't run from his fate,” Lepp explains.“He redefines it. His journey is about finding meaning not just in how much time we have left, but in the weight we give to each moment.”

With its blend of philosophical depth, imaginative narrative, and emotional resonance, The Dog Years of Ananias Zachenko is both a novel and a meditation. It will resonate with readers who have faced mortality, supported loved ones through illness, or ever asked what it means to live well in the face of inevitable endings.

Paul H. Lepp brings a unique voice to contemporary fiction, fusing storytelling with existential exploration. His work challenges readers to rethink time, mortality, and the legacy of love, purpose, and memory.

