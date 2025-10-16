Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of WPP Plc.. Investors

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-16 12:46:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises WPP Plc, (“WPP” or the "Company") (NYSE: WPP) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 27, 2025 and July 8, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). WPP investors have until December 8, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On July 9, 2025, WPP published a trading update for the first half of 2025, advising investors that the Company had“seen a deterioration in performance as Q2 has progressed.” The Company attributed its misfortune to both“continued macro uncertainty weighing on client spend and weaker net new business than originally anticipated,” at least in part due to“some distraction to the business” as a result of the continued restructuring of WPP Media. On this news, WPP's American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $6.48 per ADR, or 18.09%, to close at $29.34 per ADR on July 9, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

