Media Opportunity: Energy Connections Canada (And The Energy Transition Hub) Hosts First Fall Technical Showcase On Shipping CO2 And H2
|WHAT:
| Media are invited to join Energy Connections Canada's (ECC) First Fall Technical Showcase which is a half-day event focused on the safe, reliable and economic transport of CO2 and H2 via pipelines.
Under the theme“Next Gen Pipelines: New Tech for Shipping CO2 and H2,”the showcase will bring together pipeline operators, engineering experts and researchers to explore the technologies shaping the transport of these future molecules. The event will feature both a trade show component and a panel of speakers.
|WHO:
| Program Highlights include:
|WHEN:
|Tuesday, Oct.21, 2025 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
|WHERE:
|University of Calgary Downtown Campus Event Centre 906-8thAve., S.W., Calgary, Alberta
ENERGY CONNECTIONS CANADA:
ECC is the Canadian association of energy pipelines and their supporting industries. ECC has over 50 members, including 13 pipeline owner/operators. ECC is the rebranded CEPA Foundation. See:
ENERGY TRANSITION HUB – Alberta
ETH is a three-year partnership between ECC and Alberta Innovates, focusing on advancing the safe, reliable and economic development of CO2 and H2 pipelines through collaboration between industry, academia and government. See energy-transition-hub/
