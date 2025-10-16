Sintana Energy Inc. Announces Sedar+ Filing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V: SEI OTCQX: SEUSF) (“Sintana” or the“Company”) announces that effective September 30, 2025, Sintana has filed Forms 51-101F1 and 51-101F3 pursuant to National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities, further to a continuous disclosure review by the Ontario Securities Commission (“OSC”) and request from OSC staff in connection therewith. These filings are each available on SEDAR+ at . As a result of providing the foregoing corrective disclosure, Sintana will be placed on the OSC's public list of Refiling and Errors (the“List”) in accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51-711 (Revised) Refilings and Corrections of Errors and will remain on the List for a period of three years from the date of refiling the corrective disclosure. ABOUT SINTANA ENERGY:

The Company is currently engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities on five large, highly prospective, onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, and in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. On behalf of Sintana Energy Inc.,

“A. Robert Bose”

Chief Executive Officer For additional information or to sign-up to receive periodic updates about Sintana's projects, and corporate activities, please visit the Company's website at

Corporate Contacts: Investor Relations Advisor: Robert Bose Sean J. Austin Jonathan Paterson Chief Executive Officer Vice-President Managing Partner, Harbor Access 212-201-4125 713-825-9591 475-477-9401

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intensions for the future, and include, but not limited to, statements with respect to potential future farmout agreements on PEL 83 and/or PEL 87, and proposed future exploration and development activities on PEL 83 and/or PEL 90 and neighbouring properties, statements as to the future prospectivity of KON-16, the closing of the proposed transaction with Corcel as presently proposed or at all, the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, as well as the prospective nature of the Company's property interests. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including, but not limited to risks relating to the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, results of exploration and development activities, the ability to source joint venture partners and fund exploration, permitting and government approvals, and other risks identified in the Company's public disclosure documents from time to time. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.