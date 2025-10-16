Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Atyr Pharma, Inc. Investors
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
On September 15, 2025, aTyr issued a press release“announce[ing] topline results from the Phase 3 EFZO-FITTM study of efzofitimod in 268 patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of interstitial lung disease.” The press release disclosed, in relevant part, that the trial had failed to meet its primary endpoint. On this news, aTyr's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on September 15, 2025.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
