Truliance Consulting Advises Commercial Metals Company On Dual Acquisition Of Foley Products And Concrete Pipe & Precast
Truliance Consulting, LLC, a boutique advisory firm specializing in precast concrete, concrete products, and construction materials, is proud to announce its continued partnership with Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC), serving as operational advisor during the due diligence process for CMC's recently announced acquisitions of Foley Products Company and Concrete Pipe & Precast (CP&P).
These two transactions represent significant growth for CMC's concrete products portfolio, expanding its geographic footprint and production capacity across the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States.
Truliance supported both diligence processes by delivering operational insight, evaluating plant performance, leadership structure, modernization opportunities, and integration readiness.
“We're honored to support CMC on both of these transformative acquisitions,” said Greg Hamann, Founder & President of Truliance Consulting.“Our team's role was to bring clarity to the operational realities that drive long-term value, looking beyond the spreadsheets to assess the people, processes, and equipment that form the foundation of a strong and scalable business.”
These back-to-back advisory roles reflect Truliance' s deep industry experience and its trusted relationship with both investors and operators in the precast and construction materials sectors.
For more on CMC's announcements see links below
