María Dolores By Edgar Núñez Recognized In The 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ATELIER Playa Mujeres, the 5+ star All-Suites Luxury Resort for adults only with an all-inclusive concept by the Mexican hotel operator and marketer ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles, announced that its restaurant María Dolores by Edgar Núñez has received the 2025 Travelers' Choice Award granted annually by Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform.

The Travelers' Choice Awards honor only the top 10% of the most popular listings worldwide, among which María Dolores by Edgar Núñez proudly stands. Tripadvisor features reviews for over 8 million establishments, making this recognition the result of an outstanding volume of positive ratings and exceptional feedback from real travelers.

At María Dolores, each dish is a culinary creation that enchants with fresh, authentic flavors, while every bite reflects the richness of local and seasonal ingredients. Through this passion, Chef Edgar Núñez elevates Mexican cuisine to a level of sophistication that transforms dining into an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

