María Dolores By Edgar Núñez Recognized In The 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards

María Dolores By Edgar Núñez Recognized In The 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards
The Travelers' Choice Awards honor only the top 10% of the most popular listings worldwide, among which María Dolores by Edgar Núñez proudly stands. Tripadvisor features reviews for over 8 million establishments, making this recognition the result of an outstanding volume of positive ratings and exceptional feedback from real travelers.
At María Dolores, each dish is a culinary creation that enchants with fresh, authentic flavors, while every bite reflects the richness of local and seasonal ingredients. Through this passion, Chef Edgar Núñez elevates Mexican cuisine to a level of sophistication that transforms dining into an unforgettable gastronomic experience.
