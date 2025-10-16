Economies Amid Geostrategic Shifts: Challenges, Opportunities, And Future Sustainability



Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri: The UAE is committed to a balanced approach and cooperation in addressing global economic shifts and enhancing its positive role.

Liu Qian: China transforms global challenges into investment opportunities and diversifies its economic relations in response to trade and technological changes.

Juan Carlos: Colombia aims to establish a strategic partnership with the UAE, recognising the promising opportunities for cooperation and future prosperity. George Gray Molina: Focusing on future job creation and youth development is a fundamental pillar that inspires and drives the United Nations towards achieving its goals.

Dubai, UAE -October 2025 – The session 'Economies Amid Geostrategic Shifts', held as part of the Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity 2025, organised by the UAE Government in partnership with the World Economic Forum, emphasised the profound impact of intensifying strategic competition among major powers, the realignment of economic alliances, and their role in reshaping the foundations of the global order.

The participants discussed the key implications of these transformations for international cooperation and economic policies in the evolving global landscape. The session featured His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism; George Gray Molina, Head of Inclusive Growth; Chief Economist, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in New York; Liu Qian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Wusawa Advisory, Inc; Juan Carlos Pinzón Bueno; and John L. Weinberg, Visiting Professor and Lecturer at Princeton University, USA. The session was moderated by Becky Anderson, Managing Editor and anchor at CNN International, and host of 'Connect the World CNN' in the UAE.

H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said:“As shifting economic alliances reshape the global economic order, the UAE continues to turn disruption into opportunity under the directives of its leadership, strengthening economic openness to the world, forging sustainable partnerships, and diversifying the national economy. The UAE's real GDP reached AED 455 billion in the first quarter of 2025, with non-oil sectors accounting for 77.3% of output with a 5.3% year-on-year growth, reflecting the success of our vision in transitioning towards a knowledge-based and sustainable economic model.”

H.E. continued:“In line with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, which aims to reinforce the country's position as a global partner and an impactful and attractive economic hub, the UAE remains committed to building bridges of cooperation with key regional and global markets and joining various multilateral economic blocs. Through outstanding regional partnerships with prominent blocs such as the GCC, ASEAN, and AfCFTA, we are expanding market access for our business community to new markets with promising economic and investment opportunities. These efforts are supported by the UAE's unique strengths – including its strategic geographic location, world-class logistics, competitive and flexible business environment and dynamic capital market.”

H.E. Bin Touq further added:“As we continue to expand opportunities and enablers through regional and global economic agreements and partnerships, we recognize the vital role of such platforms in finding solutions to address the ongoing global economic and geopolitical shifts. They also contribute to transforming our shared aspirations into inclusive and sustainable economic growth.”

Liu Qian observed that China follows an approach focused on transforming challenges and difficulties into qualitative developmental and investment opportunities that strengthen its national economy. She said that Chinese business activity witnessed significant growth in recent years, with exports to various countries growing despite several pressures and challenges.

Qian pointed out that with the escalation of competition and significant changes in technology, the world is witnessing an inevitable trade war. This prompted China to diversify its international economic relations. She added that China, by closely monitoring global developments and learning from experiences, has been strengthening commercial partnerships with multiple countries.

Juan Carlos addressed the importance of competitiveness and Colombia's distinctive natural resources, such as oil, gas, energy, and vast agricultural areas. He said that Colombia is looking to build strategic partnerships with countries in different regions, such as the UAE, which he sees as a great opportunity for future prosperity, alongside the increasing interest in the Middle East and Asia.

Carlos pointed out that Colombia focuses on the future in a realistic and practical manner, emphasising the importance of respecting the rule of law and working to attract investments that benefit the country and its people. He added that taking advantage of available opportunities and avoiding conflicts and disputes is the best approach for achieving development and prosperity.

George Gray Molina highlighted the United Nations' current challenges, specifically its financing and the repercussions of global conflicts.

He discussed the challenges to sustainable development and conflicts between global powers, in addition to issues related to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and customs tariffs and their impact on the global economy under current conditions.

Molina underscored the importance of focusing on economic growth and investment, especially in developing countries, emphasising the need to adopt clear and integrated future visions, strengthen national power, and strategic planning for future growth. He highlighted the importance of future jobs and the need to focus on youth, the core pillar that inspires and drives the United Nations toward achieving its goals.