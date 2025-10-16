Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Michelin: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares - October 16Th, 2025


2025-10-16 12:01:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 23, Place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 CLERMONT-FERRAND

Information about securities repurchasing program
Regulated information
Issuer social denomination: Michelin – LEI 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
Types of securities: ordinary shares – Code ISIN FR001400AJ45
Date: October 16th, 2025

Issuer Name Issuer code Transaction
date		 ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of actions) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin 549300SOSI58J6VIW052 15.10.2025 FR001400AJ45 462 253 30,1859 euros Over-the-counter
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin 549300SOSI58J6VIW052 16.10.2025 FR001400AJ45 4 062 781 30,8816 euros Over-the-counter


Issuer Name Issuer code PSI
Name		 Issuer Code Transaction date
ISIN Code		 Unit Price Currency Quantity bought Platform Transaction reference number Buyback objective
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin 549300SOSI58J6VIW052 CA-CIB 1VUV7VQFKUOQSJ21A208 15.10.2025 FR001400AJ45 30,1859 Euro
 462 253
 Over-the-counter 5309224 Cancellation
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin 549300SOSI58J6VIW052 CA-CIB 1VUV7VQFKUOQSJ21A208 16.10.2025 FR001400AJ45 30,8816 Euro
 4 062 781 Over-the-counter 5309224 Cancellation

Attachment

  • 20251016 - Disclosure of trading in own shares – October 16, 2025

