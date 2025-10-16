Mortgage Rates Decrease

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey(PMMS), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.27%.

“Mortgage rates inched down this week and have held relatively steady over the past several weeks,” said Sam Khater, Chief Economist at Freddie Mac.“Importantly, homeowners have noticed these consistently lower rates, driving an uptick in refinance activity. Combined with increased housing inventory and slower house price growth, these rates also are creating a more favorable environment for those looking to buy a home."

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.27% as of October 16, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.30%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.44%. The FRM averaged 5.52%, down from last week when it averaged 5.53%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.63%.

