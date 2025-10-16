Insight Investments Achieves Recertification Of SOC 1 Type 2 For 10Th Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Investments, LLC, today announced that it has achieved its 10th consecutive completion and recertification of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 1 Type 2 audit.

The audit verifies that Insight's Asset Management Optimization System (AMOS) continues to meet the SOC 1 Type 2 standards for financial reporting and security controls.

AMOS is the industry's best-in-class, all-in-one lease and asset management solution, giving customers seamless access to their lease and asset data, with the ability to easily augment and report on it. It addresses the critical need for visibility and controls by delivering real-time insights into lease contracts and asset disposition.

With AMOS, customers gain a single-pane-of-glass view into their leased assets - from portfolio value and key metrics to upcoming maturities and more. The platform boosts employee productivity, streamlines equipment refresh cycles, and reduces the total cost of leasing. It also ensures compliance with technology standards and reporting requirements.

AMOS integrates with enterprise systems through robust APIs and includes advanced reporting capabilities, enabling organizations to make informed, data-driven decisions about their equipment investments.

“Insight is proud to have consistently achieved this important certification for a decade,” said Scott Sullivan, Executive Vice President, North American Sales, Insight Investments, LLC.“AMOS is a unique and highly valuable tool for our customers that is certified to meet current lease accounting standards. It gives businesses a clear advantage by providing full visibility and control over all their assets.”

The report is an assessment of the total internal controls in operations surrounding the leasing services provided by Insight Financial Services. The report further attests that the financial reporting generated by AMOS is calculated in accordance with the current and applicable lease accounting standards.

“At Insight, continuous innovation is a team effort. AMOS is a strategic advantage for our clients, and their direct feedback drives ongoing investments into the platform,” concluded Sullivan.

About SOC 1 Type 2

SOC 1 is an assessment performed under SSAE 16 in which a service auditor reports on controls at a service organization that may be relevant to a customer's internal controls over financial reporting. The Type 2 report first requires completion of the Type 1 audit, which evaluates both internal physical and process controls of security systems. The Insight SOC 1 Type 1 audit confirmed that the AMOS System Reports comply with the FASB Lease Guidelines and ensure that data is consistent across its entire system. The Type 2 report verifies that the stated security and controls included in the Type 1 report have been successfully maintained. This provides Insight clients with confidence when responding to audits from outside accounting firms, as the data and reports are being generated and maintained in a SOC 1 audited system.

About Insight Investments, LLC

Based in Costa Mesa, California, Insight Investments, LLC helps companies worldwide better control their equipment acquisition, leasing, and asset management requirements. Since 1987, the company has provided a wide array of solutions designed to fit specific customer needs including new and used equipment acquisition, custom leasing and financing, asset management, off-lease portfolio management, excess equipment disposal, and IT solutions for the modern data center.

