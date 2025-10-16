Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KBR Announces Dividend Declaration


2025-10-16 11:46:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share on the company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, to be paid on January 15, 2026, to stockholders of record on December 15, 2025.

About KBR
We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit

For further information, please contact:

Investors
Jamie DuBray
Vice President, Investor Relations
713-753-5082
...

Media
Philip Ivy
Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing
713-753-3800
...


