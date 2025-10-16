Chhattisgarh: 'Laika Ghar' To Combat Malnutrition Among Children
Under the leadership of the Central Government, which spends crores every year to fight malnutrition and ensure a healthier future for the nation, this initiative aims to provide daily hot and nutritious meals to children attending local Anganwadi centres.
Malnutrition continues to be one of the leading causes of child mortality in India, especially in tribal and underprivileged regions. Lack of access to nutritious food in the crucial early years of a child's life often leads to chronic health issues, stunted growth, and even death. Recognising this urgent challenge, both state and central governments are working together to ensure that every child gets the nourishment they deserve.
The Laika Ghar in Khudurpani was inaugurated by Dhamtari Collector Avinash Mishra, who emphasised that such centres would play a crucial role in reducing malnutrition rates in the district.
“The Laika Ghar will serve as a strong tool in our fight against malnutrition. We plan to open similar centres in every village of the district to make Dhamtari a malnutrition-free district,” said Collector Avinash Mishra.
The children visiting Laika Ghar will receive a carefully curated diet that includes milk, ragi (finger millet), madia (local cereal), and other nutritious local foods, tailored to their growth and developmental needs.
Manjulata Sahu, a local Anganwadi worker, expressed optimism:“Children here will now get regular nutritious meals. This will greatly improve their health and energy levels.”
With such grassroots initiatives, the goal is not just to tackle malnutrition but to ensure that every child-regardless of economic background-gets an equal opportunity at a healthy start to life.
