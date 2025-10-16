Prokeep Releases“Front-Of-House Playbook” To Help Distributors Empower Their Reps Win More Orders
The playbook addresses a well-known reality in distribution: buyers award business to the team that responds first, quotes clearly, and follows up at the right moment. By consolidating conversations across channels, linking them to ERP data, and activating timely outreach, the playbook shows how teams can handle significantly more demand with fewer errors and faster confirmations. Results highlighted include:
- Up to 3× greater order capacity when communication is unified
~30% more orders driven by consistent, proactive outreach processes
~13% more orders enabled by stronger customer and order data
~9.5% year-over-year revenue lift tied to omnichannel responsiveness
~50% of orders go to the business that sends quotes first
Readers will find concise, step-by-step guidance organized around three pillars:
- Serve – How to manage phone, text, email, and chat from a single inbox with instant acknowledgments and ERP-linked quotes and status updates - ensuring customers choose you first.
Centralize – How to build complete customer profiles and eliminate re-entry errors through ERP integration, while uncovering buying patterns that enable faster, more accurate responses and proactive outreach.
Drive – How to reactivate dormant accounts, recapture abandoned quotes, and run targeted promotions that boost both daily order volume and average order value.
A C-suite rollout checklist helps leaders align people, processes, and systems to scale these practices seamlessly across all locations. Additionally, a Regional Manager checklist helps managers train reps to serve and sell like their top performers.
The playbook is available to download for free on the website here.
About Prokeep
Prokeep is an AI-powered Order Engine that helps distributors serve faster and drive more orders by turning every customer interaction into an opportunity. Prokeep gives distributors the tools to turn service conversations into sales. by bringing messaging, quotes, order updates, and marketing together in one place so reps can respond quickly, stay informed, and follow up at the right time. Trusted by 8,500 distributor locations across North America, Prokeep has powered more than 20 million conversations and $11 billion in revenue since its founding in New Orleans in 2016.
