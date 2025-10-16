Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the third quarter 2025 of $28.3 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.12. Third quarter 2025 results compare to second quarter 2025 net income of $29.1 million and EPS of $1.12.

"Westamerica's third quarter 2025 results benefited from the Company's low-cost operating principles. The annualized cost of funding interest-earning loans, bonds and cash was 0.26 percent for the third quarter 2025. The Company recognized no provision for credit losses in the third quarter 2025. At September 30, 2025, nonperforming assets were $2.6 million and the allowance for credit losses on loans was $11.9 million. Westamerica operated efficiently, spending 40 percent of its revenue on operating costs in the third quarter 2025,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne.“Third quarter 2025 results generated an annualized 10.9 percent return on average common equity. Westamerica paid a $0.46 per common share dividend during the third quarter 2025, and retired 488 thousand common shares using its share repurchase plan. Westamerica's capital ratios remain at historically high levels exceeding the highest regulatory guidelines,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $53.8 million for the third quarter 2025, compared to $54.6 million for the second quarter 2025. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the third quarter 2025 was 4.06 percent compared to 4.07 percent for the second quarter 2025. The annualized cost of funding interest-earning loans, bonds and cash was 0.26 percent for the third quarter 2025 compared to 0.22 percent for the second quarter 2025.

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2025 totaled $10.2 million compared to $10.3 million for the second quarter 2025.

Noninterest expense was $25.8 million for the third quarter 2025 compared to $25.5 million for the second quarter 2025. The increase in noninterest expense is primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense due to one more business day in the third quarter 2025 compared to the second quarter 2025, higher occupancy and equipment expense and professional fees.

The income tax provision (FTE) for the third quarter 2025 was $10.0 million compared to $10.3 million for the second quarter 2025.

Westamerica Bancorporation's wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond the Company's control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

Public Information October 16, 2025
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
September 30, 2025
1. Net Income Summary.
(in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q3'2025 Q3'2024 Change Q2'2025
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE) $ 53,846
$ 62,465
-13.8 % $ 54,562
Provision
for Credit Losses - - n/m
 -
Noninterest Income 10,151 11,925 -14.9 % 10,315
Noninterest Expense 25,800 26,309 -1.9 % 25,529
Income Before Taxes (FTE) 38,197 48,081 -20.6 % 39,348
Income Tax Provision (FTE) 9,934 13,024 -23.7 % 10,282
Net Income $ 28,263
$ 35,057
-19.4 % $ 29,066
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 25,341 26,685 -5.0 % 25,889
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 25,341 26,686 -5.0 % 25,889
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common
Share $ 1.12
$ 1.31
-14.5 % $ 1.12
Diluted Earnings Per
Common Share 1.12 1.31 -14.5 % 1.12
Return On Assets (a) 1.86 % 2.16 % 1.93 %
Return On Common
Equity (a) 10.9 % 13.7 % 11.2 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.80 % 4.08 % 3.85 %
Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 40.3 % 35.4 % 39.3 %
Dividends Paid Per Common
Share $ 0.46
$ 0.44
4.5 % $ 0.46
Common Dividend Payout
Ratio 41 % 33 % 41 %
%
9/30'25YTD 9/30'24YTD Change
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE) $ 164,798
$ 192,659
-14.5 %
(Reversal of) Provision
for Credit Losses (550 ) 300 n/m
Noninterest Income 30,787 32,522 -5.3 %
Noninterest Expense 76,456 78,538 -2.7 %
Income Before Taxes (FTE) 119,679 146,343 -18.2 %
Income Tax Provision (FTE) 31,313 39,407 -20.5 %
Net Income $ 88,366
$ 106,936
-17.4 %
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 25,953 26,680 -2.7 %
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 25,953 26,681 -2.7 %
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common
Share $ 3.40
$ 4.01
-15.2 %
Diluted Earnings Per
Common Share 3.40 4.01 -15.2 %
Return On Assets (a) 1.94 % 2.19 %
Return On Common
Equity (a) 11.4 % 14.4 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.85 % 4.18 %
Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 39.1 % 34.9 %
Dividends Paid Per Common
Share $ 1.36
$ 1.32
3.0 %
Common Dividend Payout
Ratio 40 % 33 %
2. Net Interest Income.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q3'2025 Q3'2024 Change Q2'2025
Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE) $ 57,491
$ 68,110
-15.6 % $ 57,751
Interest Expense 3,645 5,645 -35.4 % 3,189
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE) $ 53,846
$ 62,465
-13.8 % $ 54,562
Average Earning Assets $ 5,621,797
$ 6,062,174
-7.3 % $ 5,652,443
Average Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,724,510 2,950,093 -7.6 % 2,693,505
Yield on Earning Assets
(FTE) (a) 4.06 % 4.45 % 4.07 %
Cost of Funds (a) 0.26 % 0.37 % 0.22 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.80 % 4.08 % 3.85 %
Interest Expense /
Interest-Bearing
Liabilities (a) 0.53 % 0.76 % 0.48 %
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.53 % 3.69 % 3.59 %
%
9/30'25YTD 9/30'24YTD Change
Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE) $ 175,028 $ 206,612 -15.3 %
Interest Expense 10,230 13,953 -26.7 %
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE) $ 164,798 $ 192,659 -14.5 %
Average Earning Assets $ 5,689,058 $ 6,108,885 -6.9 %
Average Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,729,204 2,969,078 -8.1 %
Yield on Earning Assets
(FTE) (a) 4.09 % 4.48 %
Cost of Funds (a) 0.24 % 0.30 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.85 % 4.18 %
Interest Expense /
Interest-Bearing
Liabilities (a) 0.50 % 0.63 %
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.59 % 3.85 %
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q3'2025 Q3'2024 Change Q2'2025
Total Assets $ 6,018,937 $ 6,461,843 -6.9 % $ 6,042,100
Total Earning Assets 5,621,797 6,062,174 -7.3 % 5,652,443
Total Loans 744,046 831,418 -10.5 % 762,216
Commercial Loans 113,215 136,160 -16.9 % 115,943
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 486,751 493,272 -1.3 % 488,960
Consumer Loans 144,080 201,986 -28.7 % 157,313
Total Investment Securities 4,175,230 4,736,024 -11.8 % 4,236,303
Debt Securities Available for
Sale 3,331,315 3,867,451 -13.9 % 3,385,972
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 829,341 854,346 -2.9 % 836,104
Equity Securities 14,574 14,227 2.4 % 14,227
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 702,521 494,732 42.0 % 653,924
Loans / Deposits 15.5 % 16.3 % 15.7 %
%
9/30'25YTD 9/30'24YTD Change
Total Assets $ 6,082,169 $ 6,512,138 -6.6 %
Total Earning Assets 5,689,058 6,108,885 -6.9 %
Total Loans 765,231 840,961 -9.0 %
Commercial Loans 116,423 134,402 -13.4 %
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 490,991 489,836 0.2 %
Consumer Loans 157,817 216,723 -27.2 %
Total Investment Securities 4,268,226 4,925,557 -13.3 %
Debt Securities Available for
Sale 3,418,176 4,047,131 -15.5 %
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 835,706 864,199 -3.3 %
Equity Securities 14,344 14,227 0.8 %
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 655,601 342,367 91.5 %
Loans / Deposits 15.7 % 16.1 %
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
%
Q3'2025 Q3'2024 Change Q2'2025
Total Deposits $ 4,806,568 $ 5,092,244 -5.6 % $ 4,841,803
Noninterest Demand 2,201,644 2,425,646 -9.2 % 2,245,077
Interest-Bearing Transaction 895,504 937,694 -4.5 % 908,367
Savings 1,636,259 1,639,997 -0.2 % 1,611,845
Time greater than $100K 25,671 32,815 -21.8 % 27,306
Time less than $100K 47,490 56,092 -15.3 % 49,208
Total Short-Term Borrowings 119,586 283,495 -57.8 % 96,779
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings - 167,391 n/m -
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 119,586 116,104 3.0 % 96,779
Shareholders' Equity 1,026,618 1,016,642 1.0 % 1,037,185
Demand Deposits /
Total Deposits 45.8 % 47.6 % 46.4 %
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits 98.5 % 98.3 % 98.4 %
%
9/30'25YTD 9/30'24YTD Change
Total Deposits $ 4,868,418 $ 5,224,158 -6.8 %
Noninterest Demand 2,246,259 2,480,815 -9.5 %
Interest-Bearing Transaction 912,830 992,363 -8.0 %
Savings 1,632,529 1,658,106 -1.5 %
Time greater than $100K 27,465 34,550 -20.5 %
Time less than $100K 49,335 58,324 -15.4 %
Total Short-Term Borrowings 107,045 225,735 -52.6 %
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings - 143,412 n/m
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 107,045 82,323 30.0 %
Shareholders' Equity 1,039,802 991,229 4.9 %
Demand Deposits /
Total Deposits 46.1 % 47.5 %
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits 98.4 % 98.2 %
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.
(dollars in thousands)
Q3'2025
Average Income/ Yield (a) /
Volume Expense Rate (a)
Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:
Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 5,621,797 $ 57,491 4.06 %
Total Loans (FTE) 744,046 10,321 5.51 %
Commercial Loans (FTE) 113,215 1,713 6.01 %
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 486,751 6,438 5.25 %
Consumer Loans 144,080 2,170 5.98 %
Total Investment Securities (FTE) 4,175,230 39,330 3.75 %
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE) 3,331,315 30,449 3.63 %
Corporate Securities 1,919,304 12,784 2.66 %
Collateralized Loan
Obligations 658,786 10,505 6.24 %
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 384,703 3,945 4.10 %
Securities of U.S.
Government Sponsored
Entities 312,563 2,777 3.55 %
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 55,959 438 3.13 %
Total Debt Securities Held to
Maturity (FTE) 829,341 8,446 4.07 %
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 48,296 264 2.19 %
Corporate Securities 739,492 7,815 4.23 %
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 41,553 367 3.53 %
Equity Securities (FTE) 14,574 435 11.92 %
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 702,521 7,840 4.37 %
Interest Expense Paid:
Total Earning Assets 5,621,797 3,645 0.26 %
Total Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,724,510 3,645 0.53 %
Total Interest-Bearing
Deposits 2,604,924 3,453 0.53 %
Interest-Bearing Transaction 895,504 45 0.02 %
Savings 1,636,259 3,361 0.81 %
Time less than $100K 47,490 35 0.29 %
Time greater than $100K 25,671 12 0.19 %
Total Short-Term Borrowings 119,586 192 0.64 %
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 119,586 192 0.64 %
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE) $ 53,846 3.80 %
Q3'2024
Average Income/ Yield (a) /
Volume Expense Rate (a)
Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:
Total Earning Assets (FTE) $ 6,062,174 $ 68,110 4.45 %
Total Loans (FTE) 831,418 11,526 5.52 %
Commercial Loans (FTE) 136,160 2,393 7.00 %
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 493,272 6,308 5.09 %
Consumer Loans 201,986 2,825 5.57 %
Total Investment Securities (FTE) 4,736,024 49,822 4.17 %
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE) 3,867,451 40,722 4.16 %
Corporate Securities 2,074,145 14,268 2.75 %
Collateralized Loan
Obligations 1,166,189 21,459 7.20 %
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 244,994 1,638 2.68 %
Securities of U.S.
Government sponsored
entities 310,138 2,777 3.58 %
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 67,141 518 3.08 %
U.S. Treasury Securities 4,844 62 5.13 %
Total Debt Securities Held to
Maturity (FTE) 854,346 8,689 4.07 %
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 65,545 376 2.29 %
Corporate Securities 732,689 7,815 4.27 %
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 56,112 498 3.55 %
Equity Securities 14,227 411 11.55 %
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 494,732 6,762 5.35 %
Interest Expense Paid:
Total Earning Assets 6,062,174 5,645 0.37 %
Total Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,950,093 5,645 0.76 %
Total Interest-Bearing
Deposits 2,666,598 3,113 0.46 %
Interest-Bearing Transaction 937,694 47 0.02 %
Savings 1,639,997 2,990 0.73 %
Time less than $100K 56,092 46 0.33 %
Time greater than $100K 32,815 30 0.36 %
Total Short-Term Borrowings 283,495 2,532 3.54 %
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings 167,391 2,278 5.40 %
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 116,104 254 0.87 %
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE) $ 62,465 4.08 %
6. Noninterest Income.
(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q3'2025 Q3'2024 Change Q2'2025
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts $ 3,317 $ 3,585 -7.5 % $ 3,368
Merchant Processing
Services 2,860 2,474 15.6 % 2,687
Debit Card Fees 1,603 1,702 -5.8 % 1,664
Trust Fees 895 846 5.8 % 867
ATM Processing Fees 483 533 -9.4 % 482
Other Service Fees 448 454 -1.3 % 450
Bank Owned
Life Insurance Gains - 202 n/m 106
Unrealized Losses on
Equity Securities (90 ) - n/m -
Other Noninterest Income 635 2,129 -70.2 % 691
Total Noninterest Income $ 10,151 $ 11,925 -14.9 % $ 10,315
Operating Ratios:
Total Revenue (FTE) $ 63,997 $ 74,390 -14.0 % $ 64,877
Noninterest Income /
Revenue (FTE) 15.9 % 16.0 % 15.9 %
Service Charges /
Avg. Deposits (a) 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.28 %
Total Revenue (FTE) Per
Avg. Common Share (a) $ 10.02 $ 11.09 -9.7 % $ 10.05
%
9/30'25YTD 9/30'24YTD Change
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts $ 10,066 $ 10,524 -4.4 %
Merchant Processing
Services 8,280 7,714 7.3 %
Debit Card Fees 4,848 4,951 -2.1 %
Trust Fees 2,661 2,451 8.6 %
ATM Processing Fees 1,428 1,664 -14.2 %
Other Service Fees 1,327 1,342 -1.1 %
Bank Owned
Life Insurance Gains 208 202 n/m
Unrealized Losses on
Equity Securities (90 ) - n/m
Other Noninterest Income 2,059 3,674 -44.0 %
Total Noninterest Income $ 30,787 $ 32,522 -5.3 %
Operating Ratios:
Total Revenue (FTE) $ 195,585 $ 225,181 -13.1 %
Noninterest Income /
Revenue (FTE) 15.7 % 14.4 %
Service Charges /
Avg. Deposits (a) 0.28 % 0.27 %
Total Revenue (FTE) Per
Avg. Common Share (a) $ 10.08 $ 11.27 -10.6 %
7. Noninterest Expense.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q3'2025 Q3'2024 Change Q2'2025
Salaries and Related Benefits $ 12,387 $ 12,762 -2.9 % $ 12,303
Occupancy and Equipment 5,253 5,256 -0.1 % 5,154
Outsourced Data Processing 2,722 2,614 4.1 % 2,709
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 915 1,210 -24.4 % 915
Professional Fees 643 337 90.8 % 386
Courier Service 738 682 8.2 % 687
Other Noninterest Expense 3,142 3,448 -8.9 % 3,375
Total Noninterest Expense $ 25,800 $ 26,309 -1.9 % $ 25,529
Operating Ratios:
Noninterest Expense /
Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.82 % 1.73 % 1.81 %
Noninterest Expense /
Revenues (FTE) 40.3 % 35.4 % 39.3 %
%
9/30'25YTD 9/30'24YTD Change
Salaries and Related Benefits $ 36,816 $ 37,831 -2.7 %
Occupancy and Equipment 15,445 15,454 -0.1 %
Outsourced Data Processing 8,128 7,661 6.1 %
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 2,745 4,090 -32.9 %
Professional Fees 1,424 1,101 29.3 %
Courier Service 2,113 2,017 4.8 %
Other Noninterest Expense 9,785 10,384 -5.8 %
Total Noninterest Expense $ 76,456 $ 78,538 -2.7 %
Operating Ratios:
Noninterest Expense /
Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.80 % 1.72 %
Noninterest Expense /
Revenues (FTE) 39.1 % 34.9 %
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.
(dollars in thousands)
%
Q3'2025 Q3'2024 Change Q2'2025
Average Total Loans $ 744,046 $ 831,418 -10.5 % $ 762,216
Beginning of Period
Allowance for Credit
Losses on Loans (ACLL) $ 13,787 $ 15,952 -13.6 % $ 13,914
Provision for
Credit Losses - - n/m -
Net ACLL Losses (1,928 ) (634 ) n/m (127 )
End of Period ACLL $ 11,859 $ 15,318 -22.6 % $ 13,787
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses 22 % 62 % 87 %
Net ACLL Losses /
Avg. Total Loans (a) -1.03 % -0.30 % -0.07 %
%
9/30'25YTD 9/30'24YTD Change
Average Total Loans $ 765,231 $ 840,961 -9.0 %
Beginning of Period ACLL $ 14,780 $ 16,867 -12.4 %
(Reversal of) Provision for
Credit Losses (550 ) 300 n/m
Net ACLL Losses (2,371 ) (1,849 ) n/m
End of Period ACLL $ 11,859 $ 15,318 -22.6 %
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses 54 % 64 %
Net ACLL Losses /
Avg. Total Loans (a) -0.41 % -0.29 %
(dollars in thousands)
%
9/30/25 9/30/24 Change 6/30/25
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans $ 11,859 $ 15,318 -22.6 % $ 13,787
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Held to Maturity
Securities 1 1 0.0 % 1
Total Allowance for Credit
Losses $ 11,860 $ 15,319 -22.6 % $ 13,788
Allowance for Unfunded
Credit Commitments $ 201 $ 201 0.0 % $ 201
9. Credit Quality.
(dollars in thousands)
%
9/30/25 9/30/24 Change 6/30/25
Nonperforming Loans:
Nonperforming Nonaccrual
Loans $ 1,619 $ 252 542.5 % $ -
Performing Nonaccrual
Loans 728 - n/m 4,553
Total Nonaccrual Loans 2,347 252 831.3 % 4,553
Accruing Loans 90+ Days
Past Due 297 667 -55.5 % 411
Total Nonperforming Loans $ 2,644 $ 919 187.7 % $ 4,964
Total Loans Outstanding $ 741,579 $ 833,967 -11.1 % $ 748,264
Total Assets 5,914,438 6,161,143 -4.0 % 5,825,069
Loans:
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans $ 11,859 $ 15,318 -22.6 % $ 13,787
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans / Loans 1.60 % 1.84 % 1.84 %
Nonperforming Loans /
Total Loans 0.36 % 0.11 % 0.66 %
10. Liquidity.
At September 30, 2025, the Company had $659,268 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending September 30, 2026, the Company expects to receive $338,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at September 30, 2025, the Company's debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,752,853 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at September 30, 2025, the Company had pledged $713,200 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at September 30, 2025, the Company had pledged $647,776 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company's average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks were $-0- thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively, and at September 30, 2025, the Company had no borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank or other correspondent banks. At September 30, 2025, the Company had access to borrowing from the Federal Reserve up to $647,776 thousand based on collateral pledged at September 30, 2025. At September 30, 2025, the Company's estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $1,970,022 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value.
(in thousands)
9/30/25
Debt Securities Eligible as
Collateral:
Corporate Securities $ 2,531,359
Collateralized Loan
Obligations rated AAA 190,368
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions 91,351
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 634,583
Securities of U.S. Government
Sponsored Entities 305,192
Total Debt Securities Eligible
as Collateral $ 3,752,853
Debt Securities Pledged
as Collateral:
Debt Securities Pledged
at the Federal Reserve Bank ($ 647,776 )
Deposits by Public Entities (713,200 )
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements (415,475 )
Other (6,380 )
Total Debt Securities Pledged
as Collateral ($ 1,782,831 )
Estimated Debt Securities
Available to Pledge $ 1,970,022
11. Capital.
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
%
9/30/25 9/30/24 Change 6/30/25
Shareholders' Equity $ 931,646 $ 909,040 2.5 % $ 921,783
Total Assets 5,914,438 6,161,143 -4.0 % 5,825,069
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Assets 15.75 % 14.75 % 15.82 %
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Loans 125.63 % 109.00 % 123.19 %
Tangible Common Equity
Ratio 13.98 % 13.03 % 14.03 %
Common Shares Outstanding 25,107 26,686 -5.9 % 25,587
Common Equity Per Share $ 37.11 $ 34.06 8.9 % $ 36.03
Market Value Per Common
Share 49.99 49.42 1.2 % 48.44
(shares in thousands)
%
Q3'2025 Q3'2024 Change Q2'2025
Share Retirements (Issuances):
Total Shares Retired 488 - n/m 773
Average Retirement Price $ 48.96 $ - n/m $ 49.61
Net Shares Retired (Issued) 480 (3 ) n/m 773
%
9/30'25YTD 9/30'24YTD Change
Total Shares Retired 1,622 4 n/m
Average Retirement Price $ 49.60 $ 45.58 n/m
Net Shares Retired (Issued) 1,601 (15 ) n/m
12. Period-End Balance Sheets.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
%
9/30/25 9/30/24 Change 6/30/25
Assets:
Cash and Due from Banks $ 659,268 $ 502,945 31.1 % $ 626,437
Debt Securities Available for
Sale:
Corporate Securities 1,797,562 1,901,617 -5.5 % 1,792,021
Collateralized Loan
Obligations 561,063 1,078,920 -48.0 % 780,147
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 589,654 227,565 159.1 % 291,543
Securities of U.S.
Government Sponsored
Entities 305,192 303,609 0.5 % 301,903
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions 51,853 63,876 -18.8 % 60,835
U.S. Treasury Securities - 4,899 n/m -
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale 3,305,324 3,580,486 -7.7 % 3,226,449
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity:
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 46,433 62,745 -26.0 % 49,878
Corporate Securities 740,545 733,748 0.9 % 738,846
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions (1) 39,527 53,768 -26.5 % 45,715
Total Debt Securities
Held to Maturity (1) 826,505 850,261 -2.8 % 834,439
Loans 741,579 833,967 -11.1 % 748,264
Allowance For Credit Losses
on Loans (11,859 ) (15,318 ) -22.6 % (13,787 )
Total Loans, net 729,720 818,649 -10.9 % 734,477
Premises and Equipment, net 25,874 26,129 -1.0 % 25,850
Identifiable Intangibles, net - 178 n/m 19
Goodwill 121,673 121,673 0.0 % 121,673
Other Assets 246,074 260,822 -5.7 % 255,725
Total Assets $ 5,914,438 $ 6,161,143 -4.0 % $ 5,825,069
Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity:
Deposits:
Noninterest-Bearing $ 2,214,100 $ 2,375,958 -6.8 % $ 2,175,841
Interest-Bearing Transaction 881,367 925,455 -4.8 % 894,774
Savings 1,626,474 1,677,332 -3.0 % 1,603,974
Time 71,238 86,305 -17.5 % 72,946
Total Deposits 4,793,179 5,065,050 -5.4 % 4,747,535
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 133,651 132,487 0.9 % 101,210
Total Short-Term
Borrowed Funds 133,651 132,487 0.9 % 101,210
Other Liabilities 55,962 54,566 2.6 % 54,541
Total Liabilities 4,982,792 5,252,103 -5.1 % 4,903,286
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Equity:
Paid-In Capital 448,600 475,096 -5.6 % 456,964
Accumulated Other
Comprehensive Loss (99,913 ) (127,653 ) -21.7 % (116,747 )
Retained Earnings 582,959 561,597 3.8 % 581,566
Total Shareholders' Equity 931,646 909,040 2.5 % 921,783
Total Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity $ 5,914,438 $ 6,161,143 -4.0 % $ 5,825,069
13. Income Statements.
(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
%
Q3'2025 Q3'2024 Change Q2'2025
Interest and Loan Fee Income:
Loans $ 10,257 $ 11,441 -10.3 % $ 10,523
Equity Securities 409 388 5.4 % 408
Debt Securities Available
for Sale 30,358 40,616 -25.3 % 30,815
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 8,370 8,587 -2.5 % 8,448
Interest-Bearing Cash 7,840 6,762 15.9 % 7,273
Total Interest and Loan
Fee Income 57,234 67,794 -15.6 % 57,467
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits 45 47 -4.3 % 44
Savings Deposits 3,361 2,990 12.4 % 2,950
Time Deposits 47 76 -38.2 % 51
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings - 2,278 n/m -
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 192 254 -24.5 % 144
Total Interest Expense 3,645 5,645 -35.4 % 3,189
Net Interest and Loan
Fee Income 53,589 62,149 -13.8 % 54,278
Provision for
Credit Losses - - n/m -
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts 3,317 3,585 -7.5 % 3,368
Merchant Processing
Services 2,860 2,474 15.6 % 2,687
Debit Card Fees 1,603 1,702 -5.8 % 1,664
Trust Fees 895 846 5.8 % 867
ATM Processing Fees 483 533 -9.4 % 482
Other Service Fees 448 454 -1.3 % 450
Bank Owned
Life Insurance Gains - 202 n/m 106
Other Noninterest Income 545 2,129 -74.4 % 691
Total Noninterest Income 10,151 11,925 -14.9 % 10,315
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Related Benefits 12,387 12,762 -2.9 % 12,303
Occupancy and Equipment 5,253 5,256 -0.1 % 5,154
Outsourced Data Processing 2,722 2,614 4.1 % 2,709
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 915 1,210 -24.4 % 915
Professional Fees 643 337 90.8 % 386
Courier Service 738 682 8.2 % 687
Other Noninterest Expense 3,142 3,448 -8.9 % 3,375
Total Noninterest Expense 25,800 26,309 -1.9 % 25,529
Income Before Income Taxes 37,940 47,765 -20.6 % 39,064
Income Tax Provision 9,677 12,708 -23.9 % 9,998
Net Income $ 28,263 $ 35,057 -19.4 % $ 29,066
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 25,341 26,685 -5.0 % 25,889
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 25,341 26,686 -5.0 % 25,889
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings $ 1.12 $ 1.31 -14.5 % $ 1.12
Diluted Earnings 1.12 1.31 -14.5 % 1.12
Dividends Paid 0.46 0.44 4.5 % 0.46
%
9/30'25YTD 9/30'24YTD Change
Interest and Loan Fee Income:
Loans $ 31,449 $ 34,119 -7.8 %
Equity Securities 1,239 1,178 5.2 %
Debt Securities Available
for Sale 94,376 130,345 -27.6 %
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 25,312 25,964 -2.5 %
Interest-Bearing Cash 21,816 14,006 55.8 %
Total Interest and Loan
Fee Income 174,192 205,612 -15.3 %
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits 135 235 -42.6 %
Savings Deposits 9,439 7,229 30.6 %
Time Deposits 153 215 -28.8 %
Bank Term Funding Program
Borrowings - 5,813 n/m
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 503 461 9.1 %
Total Interest Expense 10,230 13,953 -26.7 %
Net Interest and Loan
Fee Income 163,962 191,659 -14.5 %
(Reversal of) Provision
for Credit Losses (550 ) 300 n/m
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges on Deposit 10,066 10,524 -4.4 %
Accounts
Merchant Processing
Services 8,280 7,714 7.3 %
Debit Card Fees 4,848 4,951 -2.1 %
Trust Fees 2,661 2,451 8.6 %
ATM Processing Fees 1,428 1,664 -14.2 %
Other Service Fees 1,327 1,342 -1.1 %
Bank Owned
Life Insurance Gains 208 202 n/m
Other Noninterest Income 1,969 3,674 -46.4 %
Total Noninterest Income 30,787 32,522 -5.3 %
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Related Benefits 36,816 37,831 -2.7 %
Occupancy and Equipment 15,445 15,454 -0.1 %
Outsourced Data Processing 8,128 7,661 6.1 %
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 2,745 4,090 -32.9 %
Professional Fees 1,424 1,101 29.3 %
Courier Service 2,113 2,017 4.8 %
Other Noninterest Expense 9,785 10,384 -5.8 %
Total Noninterest Expense 76,456 78,538 -2.7 %
Income Before Income Taxes 118,843 145,343 -18.2 %
Income Tax Provision 30,477 38,407 -20.6 %
Net Income $ 88,366 $ 106,936 -17.4 %
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 25,953 26,680 -2.7 %
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 25,953 26,681 -2.7 %
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings $ 3.40 $ 4.01 -15.2 %
Diluted Earnings 3.40 4.01 -15.2 %
Dividends Paid 1.36 1.32 3.0 %
Footnotes and Abbreviations:
(1) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024.
(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company's loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company's tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
(a) Annualized
Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.



