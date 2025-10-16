Biologics Safety Testing Market To Rise At 13.64% CAGR, Soars USD 14.45 Bn By 2034

What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Significantly in the Market in 2024?

In the prospective period, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid expansion in the biologics safety testing market. The possession of strong government support and a large manufacturing base, with raised demand for advanced therapies, like cell and gene therapies, is impacting the ASAP market. Alongside China, South Korea, Japan, and India are booming their laboratories by adopting sophisticated robotics and automation to manage high-volume sample processing, with minimal human error, and enhancing efficacy.

For instance,

Biologics Safety Testing Market: US FDA-Approved Monoclonal Antibodies in 2025

Segmental Insights

By product type analysis

Which Product Type Led the Biologics Safety Testing Market in 2024?

By capturing a major share, the kits & reagents segment was dominant in the market in 2024. Specifically, ongoing developments of complex biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and cell and gene therapies, are boosting the segmental growth.

On the other hand, the instruments segment is estimated to register rapid growth. PCR machines, endotoxin detection systems, biosafety cabinets, and automated microbial identification platforms are increasingly used in the market. The latest developments include automated systems for blood grouping and antibody testing, like the Galileo Echo and Echo Lumena, alongside new biological safety cabinets like the Thermo Scientific 1500 Series.

By test type analysis

Why did the Endotoxin Tests Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The endotoxin tests segment accounted for the dominating share of the biologic safety testing market in 2024. Recent advances are attributing rCR and rFC assays to facilitate more control, minimize interference, with extended sensitivity and specificity as compared to traditional Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) tests.

In May 2025, the officially implemented the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) Chapter <86>, which involves the use of non-animal-derived recombinant reagents (rCR and rFC) for bacterial endotoxin testing.



Moreover, the sterility tests segment will expand rapidly during 2025-2034. Primarily, the globe is encouraging the adoption of faster, automated systems, like those applying nucleic acid amplification techniques (NAT) and ATP-bioluminescence. Inclusion of innovative other approaches, such as solid phase cytometry and Redberry technology, is also being validated to offer sterility test results in days rather than weeks.

By application analysis

Which Application Dominated the Biologics Safety Testing Market in 2024?

The monoclonal antibodies segment held the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024. Ongoing development of mAbs and their biosimilars, a rise in incidence of chronic diseases, stricter regulatory standards, and advances in testing technologies are fueling the adoption of these testing solutions. The market is shifting from traditional animal-based models to more effective, reliable, and ethical human-relevant methods.

Besides this, the cell & gene therapy products segment is predicted to register the fastest growth during 2025-2034. These kinds of products are highly prone to contamination from agents, such as mycoplasma and replication-competent viruses, making specialized testing vital for patient safety. The emergence of testing for residual host cell contamination, specifically HCDNA, employs sensitive techniques, such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), to ensure product safety.

By end-user analysis

What Made the Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

Moreover, the contract research & manufacturing organizations (CROs/CDMOs) segment will expand rapidly in the coming era.

By technology analysis

How did the Traditional Methods Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

However, the rapid microbiological methods segment is estimated to expand at a rapid CAGR. Current efforts in advancing spectroscopy (light scattering, spectral photometry), DNA-based techniques like PCR, and flow cytometry for the detection of microbial contamination are driving growth.

Recent Developments in the Biologics Safety Testing Market



In October 2025, Nelson Labs, a Sotera Health company, unveiled RapidCert, a new, faster biological indicator (RBI) sterility service using a combination of traditional BIs and rapid microbiological methods (RMMs).

In October 2025, Celltrion, Inc. launched AVTOZMA (tocilizumab-anoh) intravenous (IV) formulation is now available to patients in the United States. In October 2025, Qkine, Ltd., a specialist bioactive protein manufacturer, launched its Cell Therapy Grade proteins, created to assist the stricter requirements of cell therapy research, process development, and GMP manufacturing.



Biologics Safety Testing Market Key Players List



Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

Lonza Group AG

Eurofins Scientific SE

SGS S.A.

WuXi AppTec

BioReliance (Merck subsidiary)

Pace Analytical Services, LLC

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Promega Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Nelson Laboratories, LLC

TheraIndx Lifesciences

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

Q2 Solutions (IQVIA Lab Subsidiary)

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Vironova AB (electron microscopy-based virus detection) Clean Biologics (Naobios, Clean Cells)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type



Kits & Reagents

Endotoxin detection kits

Mycoplasma detection kits

Residual DNA/protein detection reagents

Instruments qPCR systems, ELISA readers, biosensors

By Test Type



Endotoxin Tests (LAL / Recombinant Factor C)

For pyrogen detection in injectable biologics

Mycoplasma Tests

PCR-based and culture-based

Sterility Tests

Residual Host Cell Protein & DNA Detection

Bioburden Testing

Adventitious Virus Detection

Cell Line Characterization & Genetic Stability Toxicity Testing (in vitro and in vivo)

By Application



Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Proteins

Cell & Gene Therapy Products

Blood Products & Plasma-Derived Therapies Tissue-Engineered Products

By End User



Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations (CROs/CDMOs) (Fastest Growing)

Academic & Research Institutions Government & Regulatory Laboratories

By Technology



Traditional Methods (Culture-based, LAL)

Rapid Microbiological Methods (PCR, ELISA, biosensors)

Cell-Based Assays

Chromatographic & Electrophoretic Techniques Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) for adventitious agents



By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

