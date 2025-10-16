Green Logistics Market Size To Lead USD 3,314.3 Bn By 2034 Driven By Decarbonization And Sustainable Supply Chain Initiatives

Green Logistics Market Highlights

What is green logistics?

The green logistics market refers to the production, distribution, and use of green logistics, which is defined as logistics done without harming the environment. They aim to reduce carbon footprints and be involved in sustainable practices throughout the logistics journey. Green logistics, also known as sustainable logistics, eco-logistics, good logistics, and humanitarian logistics. Green logistics describes all attempts to measure and minimize the ecological impact of logistics activities.

Green logistics helps to reduce the distance and number of goods transport operations, especially those that involve combustion vehicles, which emit greenhouse gases that are harmful to the environment. The main benefit of green logistics is its ability to reduce the environmental footprint of business operations. Green logistics

Private Industry Investments in Green Logistics:



GreenLine Mobility (Essar Group) – India (~US$275 million) - GreenLine Mobility committed around US$275 million to decarbonize India's heavy trucking sector. The investment includes deploying over 10,000 LNG and electric trucks, and developing 100 LNG refueling stations, along with EV charging and battery-swapping infrastructure. The initiative aims to reduce about 1 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

Hindustan Zinc + GreenLine Mobility – India (₹ 400 crore) - Hindustan Zinc partnered with GreenLine to invest ₹400 crore in deploying 100 electric trucks and 100 LNG trucks, along with India's first commercial battery-swapping infrastructure. This project is designed to significantly reduce long-haul and Scope 3 emissions in logistics operations.

DP World & AM Green / Greenko Group – Green Fuel Logistics Infrastructure - DP World partnered with AM Green to develop global logistics infrastructure for green fuels like ammonia and methanol. The project supports the storage, transportation, and bunkering of 1 million tonnes per year of each fuel across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Amazon – Electric Heavy Truck Fleet Expansion (UK) - Amazon made the UK's largest order of electric heavy goods vehicles (over 140 electric trucks), including Mercedes-Benz and Volvo models. This forms part of Amazon's broader investment in green logistics, which also includes extensive electric vehicle charging infrastructure Einride – Electric & Autonomous Freight Network (~US$100 million) - Swedish startup Einride raised about US$100 million to expand its fleet of electric and autonomous freight trucks globally. The company has demonstrated autonomous, cabless freight transport across international borders, focusing on software-driven logistics and emissions reduction.



Case Study: GreenLine Mobility's USD 275 Million Drive to Decarbonize India's Heavy Trucking Sector

Background:

In April 2025, GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd., a subsidiary of the Essar Group, unveiled one of India's most ambitious green logistics programs a USD 275 million investment aimed at decarbonizing the nation's heavy trucking segment. The initiative marked a turning point in India's logistics sustainability roadmap, aligning with the government's long-term net-zero vision and growing corporate ESG commitments. The project is designed to transition freight movement from high-emission diesel trucks to liquefied natural gas (LNG) and electric vehicle

Challenge:

India's logistics ecosystem contributes nearly 14% of national CO2 emissions, with long-haul trucking being a primary culprit. Heavy reliance on diesel fuel, limited availability of green refueling stations, and the absence of large-scale fleet electrification hindered decarbonization progress. GreenLine Mobility identified the urgent need to introduce scalable, clean-fuel infrastructure and affordable technology models capable of delivering both operational efficiency and environmental benefits.

Solution:

To address these challenges, GreenLine Mobility initiated a phased decarbonization strategy that includes:



Deployment of 10,000+ LNG and electric trucks across India by 2028.

Establishment of 100 LNG refueling stations and EV charging and battery-swapping hubs to ensure energy access across long routes.

Integration of AI-enabled route optimization and telematics systems for real-time emission tracking, safety management, and efficiency monitoring. Collaboration with major clients such as Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel, and Flipkart to anchor demand and validate economic viability.

Implementation:

The rollout began in Western India, connecting industrial hubs in Maharashtra and Gujarat with key mining and manufacturing zones. LNG trucks were prioritized for long-distance transport due to their high energy density and fast refueling capability, while electric trucks were introduced for intra-state and last-mile operations.

The company also partnered with global OEMs like Volvo and Tata Motors to co-develop customized green freight vehicles suited to Indian road conditions. Each operational fleet is backed by a digital twin logistics platform that monitors mileage, emission savings, and fuel utilization in real time.

Results:

By mid-2025, GreenLine Mobility reported operating over 1,200 LNG trucks, achieving a cumulative reduction of 10,000 tonnes of CO2 after covering more than 38 million kilometers. The initiative not only demonstrated environmental benefits but also improved fuel cost efficiency by nearly 20% compared to conventional diesel operations.

Furthermore, the model's success led to replication discussions with regional logistics operators and strengthened investor confidence in India's clean-mobility sector. GreenLine's data-driven approach has positioned it as a benchmark for large-scale, private-sector-led logistics decarbonization.

Key Takeaways:



Scalability: Demonstrates that large-scale private investments can accelerate green logistics transformation even in developing markets.

Infrastructure Synergy: Integrating clean fuel networks (LNG + EV) supports fleet reliability and transition readiness.

Technology Enablement: Digital monitoring and AI analytics Collaborative Model: Partnerships with industrial clients anchor operational demand, ensuring long-term project viability.

Strategic Insight:

The GreenLine Mobility initiative underscores the commercial feasibility and environmental necessity of green logistics investments. As India and other emerging economies scale sustainable transportation infrastructure, such cross-sector collaborations provide a replicable blueprint for carbon-neutral logistics networks worldwide.

What are the Major Trend of the Green Logistics Market?



Electrification of Transportation Fleets: Logistics providers are rapidly adopting electric vehicles (EVs) , including trucks, vans, and last-mile delivery bikes, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and comply with stricter emissions regulations. This shift is fueled by advancements in battery technology and increased EV infrastructure.

Carbon Tracking and Emission Transparency: There is growing demand for real-time carbon footprint tracking and sustainability reporting across supply chains. Logistics companies are implementing digital tools that provide detailed insights into emissions data, enabling businesses to meet ESG goals and regulatory requirements.

Sustainable Packaging Solutions: Companies are reducing waste by using biodegradable, recyclable, or reusable packaging materials . Minimizing packaging size and weight also helps cut emissions during transport, aligning with broader sustainability goals.

Green Warehousing and Infrastructure: Warehouses are being retrofitted or newly constructed with solar panels, LED lighting, energy-efficient HVAC systems , and smart energy management systems. These green facilities reduce energy consumption and improve operational efficiency. Circular Supply Chains Reverse Logistics & Sustainable Packaging: Companies are designing supply chains to close the loop: reverse logistics (returns, recycling, refurbishment) are more integrated. Packaging is becoming more sustainable: recyclable, biodegradable, reusable, minimal waste. Reducing single-use plastics etc.



According to Yogesh Kulkarni Research Director at Statifacts, the logistics sector is witnessing a structural shift as decarbonization becomes a commercial imperative. With investments flowing into electric fleets, low-carbon fuels, and smart warehousing, companies are realigning their supply chain strategies to meet both regulatory compliance and sustainability goals simultaneously.

Green Logistics Market Dynamics

Driver

Growing demand for sustainability:



The growing demand for sustainability in green logistics benefits includes better brand credibility, a stronger connection with customers, reduced waste, and a decrease in gas emissions. Sustainable practices for green logistics include employing companies that specialize in the logistics process outsourcing, ensuring that the warehouse operates effectively, reducing waste production and energy consumption, using renewable resources for manufacturing, and finding environmentally friendly goods and services.

Restraint

Implementation complexity:



Green logistics initiatives can be complex to implement and require coordination across many stakeholders and departments. The most significant restraint in implementing sustainable logistics practices is the high initial costs. It also includes customer expectations, regulatory challenges, technological barriers, lack of standardization, and complex supply chain management. Transitioning to eco-friendly vehicles, sustainable packaging materials, and renewable energy

Opportunity

Developing smart logistics infrastructure:



Smart logistics aims to achieve an effective and cost-effective logistics system by enhancing logistics processes. By utilizing artificial intelligence

Green Logistics Market Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 1,507.02 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 1,630.6 Billion Market Size in 2031 USD 2,616.43 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 3,314.3 Billion CAGR 2025-2034 8.2% Leading Region in 2024 Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Business Type, By Mode of Transportation, By End-use, and By Region Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Leading Players United Parcel Service, Bowling Green Logistics, GEODIS, Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd, DHL International GmbH, XPO Logistics, DB SCHENKER, Kuehne + Nagel, CEVA Logistics, Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P., and Others.

Green Logistics Market Segmentation

Business Type Insights

What Made the Warehousing Segment Lead the Green Logistics Market?

The warehousing segment led the market in 2024. Green warehousing reduces costs, boosts efficiency, and builds sustainable logistics. Green warehousing improves brand reputation, enhances air quality, minimizes waste, mitigates risk, offers value-added services, improves order fulfilment, and reduces energy costs. It helps companies to strengthen customer loyalty and meet environmental regulations by aligning with sustainability values.

The distribution segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Green logistics distribution benefits include reduced losses, actionable insights, better image, lower packaging costs, reduced transport costs, and reduced pollution. Implementing green logistics in supply chain management can help to address climate change by reducing its carbon footprint. The benefits of the distribution of green logistics also include inventory management, energy management, sustainable packaging, efficient load planning, and improved transportation.

Mode of Transportation Insights

Ho Roadways Segment Dominate the Green Logistics Market?

The roadways segment dominated the market in 2024. The main benefit of road transport. It is the most profitable, fastest, most agile, and flexibility of schedules and volumes. Roadways are important for different types of vehicles to transport people and materials from one place to another place on an economical way over a short distance, including goods like vegetables, fruits, and other greeneries. Road transport does not need a station, or sea port, or an airport. It can cover short distances quickly and easily.

The airways segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market between 2025 to 2034. The key benefits of airway transportation include high cargo load capacity, reduced physical barriers, safety, global connectivity, dependability, and speed. These factors make it a preferred choice for time-sensitive and long-distance shipping. Air transport is one of the fastest modes of public transport, which connects international boundaries. Air transport enables people from different countries to cross international boundaries and travel to other countries for medical, business, personal, and tourism purposes.

End-use Insights

Which End-use Segment Lead the Green Logistics Market?

The retail and e-commerce segment led the market in 2024. Reasons for retail and e-commerce businesses to implement green logistics include compliance with regulations, improved efficiency, enhanced brand image, cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. By improving processes like shipping, warehousing, and inventory management. eCommerce logistics helps to reduce operational costs. This includes leveraging bulk shipping discounts, minimizing storage expenses, and enhancing inventory turnover. E-commerce technology proceeds to deliver enterprise-level insights at an expense that's reasonable for e-commerce industries.

The manufacturing segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. Sustainable practices are costly, but green manufacturing may lead to long-term cost savings. Energy-efficient technologies reduce utility bills, waste reduction strategies minimize disposal costs, and streamlined processes improve overall operational efficiency. Green products help to reduce the environmental footprint by minimizing waste and lowering carbon emissions. Green productivity is a strategy for improving a business's productivity and environmental performance at the same time, for overall socio-economic development.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Green Logistics Market

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2024 due to greenhouse technologies, sustainable packaging, logistics optimization, growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), e-commerce growth, shifting consumer preferences, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives, and environmental regulations in the region. Green logistics is key to India's sustainable future, with transportation offering the greatest potential for emissions reduction. Government initiatives that support green logistics and raise consumer awareness of greenhouse gas emissions are driving market growth. Rapid digital integration and adoption of alternative fuels like LNG and SAF are also expanding market with large emphasis on are housing support to e-commerce and sustainable operations.

China dominates the regional market due to its massive manufacturing base, strong government policies supporting low-emission transport, and heavy investments in sustainable infrastructure. The Chinese government has implemented subsidies for electric freight vehicles, promoted a shift from road to rail and sea transport, and enforced strict environmental regulations. Additionally, China's rapid e-commerce growth and urbanization have accelerated the need for efficient, low-carbon logistics solutions. With advanced adoption of electric vehicles, smart logistics technologies, and renewable-powered warehousing, China leads the region in scaling green logistics practices.

North America Green Logistics Market Trends

North America is expected to show the fastest growth in the forecast period of 2025 to 2034 because of the circular economy practices, focus on sustainable infrastructure, growing demand for eco-friendly products & services, e-commerce growth, smart warehousing, increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), supportive government policies, and stricter environmental regulations in the region. Well-known supply chain companies in the US can provide a massive range of services, including customs clearance, project logistics, warehousing, and freight forwarding.

The U.S. dominates the regional market due to its vast and advanced logistics infrastructure, strong regulatory support, and significant private-sector investment. With federal and state incentives promoting the adoption of electric vehicles, renewable energy in warehousing, and emissions reduction technologies, the U.S. has created a favorable environment for green logistics growth. Major logistics companies like FedEx and UPS are leading the way by electrifying fleets and integrating sustainable practices across supply chains.

