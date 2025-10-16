Jamieson Greer Signals US May Boost Investment In Strategic Rare Earth Companies

Trade Representative Jamieson Greer reportedly signaled on Thursday that the United States is prepared to take a more assertive approach toward securing rare earth supplies amid rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

This included potential increases of government stakes in domestic and allied rare earth companies.“More U.S. stakes in rare earth companies are possible,” he said in a morning interview on Fox Business. emphasizing the government's willingness to play a more active role in the sector. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted at a similar stance on Wednesday, speaking during an interview with CNBC.

“China is taking actions as if it wants to decouple,” Greer stated, honing in on the growing concerns over the concentration of critical minerals in Chinese hands and the potential impact on global supply chains.

He also stated that the administration is evaluating reshoring initiatives, aiming to bring key portions of the rare earth supply chain back to North America and allied countries.“The U.S. and our allies are looking at reshoring rare earth supply chains,” Greer said.

U.S. equities were in the green during pre-market trade on Thursday. The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.3%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) rose 0.18%, and the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) moved 0.45% higher. Retail sentiment around QQQ on Stocktwits trended in 'bearish' territory even as chatter remained elevated at 'high' levels over the past day.

