Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage On Pensana PLC (PRE)
Key Takeaways:
- PRE is building a vertically integrated "mine-to-magnet" plan aligned with U.S. supply chains (MoU with ReElement); demand validated with offtakes/MoUs exceeding Stage 1 capacity. Longonjo fully financed and under construction; Stage 1 ~20kt MREC in 2026 (to ~40kt in 2027), benefiting from Lobito rail and hydro power. PRE's strategy aligns with U.S. 2027 magnet-supply objectives, and management is evaluating a potential Nasdaq uplisting to expand institutional access and trading liquidity.
