Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage On Pensana PLC (PRE)


2025-10-16 10:06:00
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Pensana PLC (LSE: PRE): Stonegate Capital Partners initiates their coverage on Pensana PLC (LSE: PRE). Pensana is one of the few developers outside China pursuing a full mine-to-magnet model, capturing value across the rare earth supply chain. Rather than relying on a "dig-and-ship" approach, the Company is advancing a U.S.-facing downstream strategy that aligns with Western supply chain security goals. A memorandum of understanding with ReElement Technologies provides a direct pathway for Longonjo feedstock to be refined and separated in the United States, linking production to magnet manufacturing. Offtake agreements and MoUs already cover multiples of Stage 1 capacity, demonstrating strong demand for Pensana's high-specification product. With robust financing support and engagement with the U.S. DoD, Pensana has pivoted decisively toward integration with U.S. and allied markets. This positions the Company as one of the only non-China projects capable of supplying both raw materials and refined feedstock into the Western magnet metals ecosystem.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • PRE is building a vertically integrated "mine-to-magnet" plan aligned with U.S. supply chains (MoU with ReElement); demand validated with offtakes/MoUs exceeding Stage 1 capacity.
  • Longonjo fully financed and under construction; Stage 1 ~20kt MREC in 2026 (to ~40kt in 2027), benefiting from Lobito rail and hydro power.
  • PRE's strategy aligns with U.S. 2027 magnet-supply objectives, and management is evaluating a potential Nasdaq uplisting to expand institutional access and trading liquidity.

About Stonegate
 Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

