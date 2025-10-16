Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minaurum Drills High-Grade Silver At Alamos Including: 21.45 M Of 220 G/T Ageq, 5.85 M Of 476 G/T Ageq And 1.75 M Of 845 G/T Ageq


2025-10-16 10:05:58
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("Minaurum") is pleased to announce the initial results of its 2025 resource-definition drill program targeting the Promontorio, Europa, and Travesia vein zones at its Alamos Silver Project ("Alamos") in Sonora, Mexico. These vein zones returned numerous high-grade intersections including: (Table 1; Figures 1-3).

  • 5.85 m of 476 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") including 1.80 m of 1,339 g/t AgEq (Hole AL25-135)
  • 21.45 m of 220 g/t AgEq including 1.00 m of 497 g/t AgEq and 1.20 m of 1,377 g/t AgEq (Hole AL25-138)
  • 2.40 m of 499 g/t AgEq including 0.85 m of 981 g/t AgEq (Hole AL25-139)
  • 1.75 m of 845 g/t AgEq including 0.50 m of 1,366 g/t AgEq (Hole AL25-139)

"Drilling at both Europa and Promontorio continues to confirm the continuation of strong, wide zones of high-grade silver mineralization at depth and along strike," stated Darrell Rader, President and CEO of Minaurum Gold. "At Promontorio, drilling intersected over 21 metres of robust carbonate replacement-style lead-zinc-silver mineralization. These drill results along with those pending assays, will be incorporated into and will complete the data set for our upcoming maiden resource estimate."

2025 Resource-Definition Drilling

Minaurum has to date completed 28 holes on the Europa, Promontorio, and Travesia vein zones. Assays have been received for holes AL25-129 through AL25-140 with assays pending for the remainder (Figure 1).

Promontorio Vein Zone

Promontorio, along with the Europa vein zone, is one of the high-priority targets in which Minaurum will establish a maiden resource at Alamos. The 1 km-long Promontorio vein zone consists of multiple veins including the Veta Grande and Veta Las Guijas veins. Drilling to date at Promontorio and Promontorio Sur show significant skarn/carbonate replacement (CRD) mineralization hosted by limestone in the footwall of the vein zones. Hole AL25-138 intersected a significant wide zone of skarn/CRD lead- and zinc-sulfide mineralization including silver and gold values: 21.45 m of 220 g/t AgEq including 1.00 m of 497 g/t AgEq and 1.20 m of 1,377 g/t AgEq (440 g/t Ag, 1.499 g/t Au, 9.089% Pb, 18.783% Zn) (Table 1, Figure 2).




Figure 1. Plan view showing locations of Travesia, Promontorio, and Europa vein zones.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Table 1. Assay highlights of holes AL25-129 - AL25-140. Hole locations are shown in Figure 1. Weight-averaged silver-equivalent grades are based on October 1, 2025 Long-term CIBC Global Mining Group Analyst Consensus Commodity Price Forecast: Ag $29.73/tr oz, Au $2,646/tr oz, Cu $4.34/lb, Pb $0.92/lb, Zn $1.21/lb.

Europa
Hole From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Interval (m) Ag
g/t		 Au
g/t		 Cu
%		 Pb
%		 Zn
%		 AgEq g/t
AL25-131 389.30 390.50 1.20 96 26 0.601 0.188 1.022 191
including
389.30 389.70 0.40 189 36 1.040 0.224 2.050 358
AL25-134 189.50 190.00 0.50 161 0.016 0.313 0.421 0.173 208
243.20 243.70 0.50 122 0.003 0.149 0.235 0.453 155
303.70 304.20 0.50 106 0.006 0.343 2.080 1.620 230
353.00 355.15 2.15 108 0.004 0.120 0.149 0.224 130
363.90 364.40 0.50 341 0.056 0.328 0.174 0.332 392
AL25-135 317.95 318.65 0.70 120 0.002 0.089 0.024 0.061 131
360.90 361.35 0.45 909 0.023 0.619 0.136 0.176 981
373.75 379.60 5.85 380 0.085 0.598 0.234 0.854 476
including
376.20 378.00 1.80 1,093 0.148 1.687 0.358 2.023 1,339
which includes
376.20 376.90 0.70 2,180 0.295 2.780 0.675 3.670 2,601
AL25-137 491.37 492.15 0.78 151 0.020 0.255 0.594 0.462 204
including
491.70 492.15 0.45 196 0.030 0.290 0.833 0.294 254
497.07 497.60 0.53 79 0.050 0.317 0.470 1.400 164
AL25-139 306.30 308.70 2.40 380 0.037 0.542 0.607 1.745 499
including
306.30 307.15 0.85 769 0.042 0.953 0.923 3.330 981
and
308.50 308.70 0.20 866 0.037 0.828 1.780 2.690 1,065
324.60 326.35 1.75 495 0.021 0.473 1.017 1.537 845
including
324.60 325.10 0.50 851 0.356 1.385 7.310 6.790 1,366
Promontorio
Hole From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Interval (m) Ag
g/t		 Au
g/t		 Cu
%		 Pb
%		 Zn
%		 AgEq g/t
AL25-138 156.00 177.45 21.45 54 0.365 0.124 1.315 3.348 220
Including
168.50 177.45 8.95 111 0.494 0.220 2.150 4.450 325
And
171.00 172.00 1.00 181 0.645 0.127 3.610 6.080 497
and
176.25 177.45 1.20 440 1.499 0.863 9.089 18.783 1,377
235.05 236.05 1.00 7 0.084 0.010 0.669 4.145 145
AL25-140 199.85 200.95 1.10 30 0.119 0.146 2.686 4.415 235
including
200.30 200.95 0.65 37 0.153 0.175 3.240 5.540 292
205.00 208.05 3.05 7 0.032 0.003 2.605 2.788 143
including
205.80 206.75 0.95 9 0.048 0.003 3.660 4.850 227
241.40 241.85 0.45 49 0.171 0.051 0.606 1.975 138

Travesia
Hole From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Interval (m) Ag
g/t		 Au
g/t		 Cu
%		 Pb
%		 Zn
%		 AgEq g/t
AL25-129 225.60 228.40 2.80 92 0.060 0.251 0.104 0.671 144
258.80 259.10 0.30 79.6 0.008 0.326 1.065 0.858 159
AL25-130 164.20 165.60 1.40 79.6 0.008 0.326 1.065 0.858 159
AL25-132 338.55 339.25 0.70 302 0.063 0.557 0.019 0.085 366
341.20 342.00 0.80 74.6 0.340 0.297 0.028 0.136 139
AL25-133 106.25 106.75 0.50 187 0.012 0.639 0.003 0.012 252
406.35 407.60 1.25 248 0.106 0.336 0.138 0.174 299
AL25-136 359.40 360.85 1.45 99 0.074 0.240 0.114 0.083 134
including
360.50 360.85 0.35 275 0.179 0.595 0.240 0.224 362
363.90 364.30 0.40 127 0.021 0.211 0.139 0.059 155
455.20 455.70 0.50 90.1 0.039 0.123 0.093 0.146 112

Travesia Vein Zone

The Travesia vein zone lies to the north of the Promontorio zone and in the same structural corridor (Figures 1 and 2). Further drilling is anticipated at Travesia to test potential for high-grade mineralization along strike and down dip.




Figure 2. Longitudinal section of Travesia-Promontorio vein zones, showing locations of highlighted mineralized intersections.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Europa Vein Zone

Europa drilling in 2025 has extended know mineralization at Europa, most notably down-dip in holes AL25-135 and AL25-137 (Table 1 and Figure 3). Holes AL25-131, AL25-134, and AL25-139 filled in gaps between known vein intersections. Assays are pending for several more holes at Europa and drilling continues to step out along strike and down dip. Significant mineralization was intersected in Hole AL25-135 which returned 5.85 m of 476 g/t AgEq including 0.70 m of 2,601 g/t AgEq (2,180 g/t Ag); and hole AL25-139 returned 2.40 m of 499 g/t AgEq including 0.50 m of 1,366 g/t AgEq (851 g/t Ag).




Figure 3. Longitudinal section of Europa vein zone, showing locations of highlighted mineralized intersections.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Follow us and stay updated:

YouTube: @MinaurumGold
X: @minaurumgold
LinkedIn: Minaurum
Subscribe to our email list at

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and the Lone Mountain CRD Project in Nevada, USA. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darrell A. Rader"

Darrell A. Rader
President and CEO

MENAFN16102025004218003983ID1110206532

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search