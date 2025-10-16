Minaurum Drills High-Grade Silver At Alamos Including: 21.45 M Of 220 G/T Ageq, 5.85 M Of 476 G/T Ageq And 1.75 M Of 845 G/T Ageq
|Europa
|Hole
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
|Interval (m)
| Ag
g/t
| Au
g/t
| Cu
%
| Pb
%
| Zn
%
|AgEq g/t
|AL25-131
|389.30
|390.50
|1.20
|96
|26
|0.601
|0.188
|1.022
|191
|including
|389.30
|389.70
|0.40
|189
|36
|1.040
|0.224
|2.050
|358
|AL25-134
|189.50
|190.00
|0.50
|161
|0.016
|0.313
|0.421
|0.173
|208
|243.20
|243.70
|0.50
|122
|0.003
|0.149
|0.235
|0.453
|155
|303.70
|304.20
|0.50
|106
|0.006
|0.343
|2.080
|1.620
|230
|353.00
|355.15
|2.15
|108
|0.004
|0.120
|0.149
|0.224
|130
|363.90
|364.40
|0.50
|341
|0.056
|0.328
|0.174
|0.332
|392
|AL25-135
|317.95
|318.65
|0.70
|120
|0.002
|0.089
|0.024
|0.061
|131
|360.90
|361.35
|0.45
|909
|0.023
|0.619
|0.136
|0.176
|981
|373.75
|379.60
|5.85
|380
|0.085
|0.598
|0.234
|0.854
|476
|including
|376.20
|378.00
|1.80
|1,093
|0.148
|1.687
|0.358
|2.023
|1,339
|which includes
|376.20
|376.90
|0.70
|2,180
|0.295
|2.780
|0.675
|3.670
|2,601
|AL25-137
|491.37
|492.15
|0.78
|151
|0.020
|0.255
|0.594
|0.462
|204
|including
|491.70
|492.15
|0.45
|196
|0.030
|0.290
|0.833
|0.294
|254
|497.07
|497.60
|0.53
|79
|0.050
|0.317
|0.470
|1.400
|164
|AL25-139
|306.30
|308.70
|2.40
|380
|0.037
|0.542
|0.607
|1.745
|499
|including
|306.30
|307.15
|0.85
|769
|0.042
|0.953
|0.923
|3.330
|981
|and
|308.50
|308.70
|0.20
|866
|0.037
|0.828
|1.780
|2.690
|1,065
|324.60
|326.35
|1.75
|495
|0.021
|0.473
|1.017
|1.537
|845
|including
|324.60
|325.10
|0.50
|851
|0.356
|1.385
|7.310
|6.790
|1,366
|Promontorio
|Hole
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
|Interval (m)
| Ag
g/t
| Au
g/t
| Cu
%
| Pb
%
| Zn
%
|AgEq g/t
|AL25-138
|156.00
|177.45
|21.45
|54
|0.365
|0.124
|1.315
|3.348
|220
|Including
|168.50
|177.45
|8.95
|111
|0.494
|0.220
|2.150
|4.450
|325
|And
|171.00
|172.00
|1.00
|181
|0.645
|0.127
|3.610
|6.080
|497
|and
|176.25
|177.45
|1.20
|440
|1.499
|0.863
|9.089
|18.783
|1,377
|235.05
|236.05
|1.00
|7
|0.084
|0.010
|0.669
|4.145
|145
|AL25-140
|199.85
|200.95
|1.10
|30
|0.119
|0.146
|2.686
|4.415
|235
|including
|200.30
|200.95
|0.65
|37
|0.153
|0.175
|3.240
|5.540
|292
|205.00
|208.05
|3.05
|7
|0.032
|0.003
|2.605
|2.788
|143
|including
|205.80
|206.75
|0.95
|9
|0.048
|0.003
|3.660
|4.850
|227
|241.40
|241.85
|0.45
|49
|0.171
|0.051
|0.606
|1.975
|138
|Travesia
|Hole
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
|Interval (m)
| Ag
g/t
| Au
g/t
| Cu
%
| Pb
%
| Zn
%
|AgEq g/t
|AL25-129
|225.60
|228.40
|2.80
|92
|0.060
|0.251
|0.104
|0.671
|144
|258.80
|259.10
|0.30
|79.6
|0.008
|0.326
|1.065
|0.858
|159
|AL25-130
|164.20
|165.60
|1.40
|79.6
|0.008
|0.326
|1.065
|0.858
|159
|AL25-132
|338.55
|339.25
|0.70
|302
|0.063
|0.557
|0.019
|0.085
|366
|341.20
|342.00
|0.80
|74.6
|0.340
|0.297
|0.028
|0.136
|139
|AL25-133
|106.25
|106.75
|0.50
|187
|0.012
|0.639
|0.003
|0.012
|252
|406.35
|407.60
|1.25
|248
|0.106
|0.336
|0.138
|0.174
|299
|AL25-136
|359.40
|360.85
|1.45
|99
|0.074
|0.240
|0.114
|0.083
|134
|including
|360.50
|360.85
|0.35
|275
|0.179
|0.595
|0.240
|0.224
|362
|363.90
|364.30
|0.40
|127
|0.021
|0.211
|0.139
|0.059
|155
|455.20
|455.70
|0.50
|90.1
|0.039
|0.123
|0.093
|0.146
|112
Travesia Vein Zone
The Travesia vein zone lies to the north of the Promontorio zone and in the same structural corridor (Figures 1 and 2). Further drilling is anticipated at Travesia to test potential for high-grade mineralization along strike and down dip.
Figure 2. Longitudinal section of Travesia-Promontorio vein zones, showing locations of highlighted mineralized intersections.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Europa Vein Zone
Europa drilling in 2025 has extended know mineralization at Europa, most notably down-dip in holes AL25-135 and AL25-137 (Table 1 and Figure 3). Holes AL25-131, AL25-134, and AL25-139 filled in gaps between known vein intersections. Assays are pending for several more holes at Europa and drilling continues to step out along strike and down dip. Significant mineralization was intersected in Hole AL25-135 which returned 5.85 m of 476 g/t AgEq including 0.70 m of 2,601 g/t AgEq (2,180 g/t Ag); and hole AL25-139 returned 2.40 m of 499 g/t AgEq including 0.50 m of 1,366 g/t AgEq (851 g/t Ag).
Figure 3. Longitudinal section of Europa vein zone, showing locations of highlighted mineralized intersections.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and the Lone Mountain CRD Project in Nevada, USA. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Darrell A. Rader"
Darrell A. Rader
President and CEO
