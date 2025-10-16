People's Artist Ramiz Guliyev Laid To His Final Rest

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On October 16, a farewell ceremony was held at the International Mugham Center for the prominent tar player, pedagogue, State Prize laureate, People's Artist, and Professor Ramiz Guliyev, Azernews reports.

The late artist's body was placed on a pedestal on the mourning-adorned stage of the International Mugham Center.

Wreaths were laid around the pedestal on behalf of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, government institutions, and various organizations.

At the farewell ceremony, Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli spoke about Ramiz Guliyev's rich life and creative path. The Minister emphasized that the legacy he created is a treasure in Azerbaijani culture that time cannot erase. This legacy will also serve as an example for future generations.

"Ramiz Guliyev stood out not only as a great performer but also with his unique style that he brought to art. By promoting the Azerbaijani tar and our national music both domestically and internationally, he made a significant contribution to making our culture beloved around the world," the minister stated.

Rector of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist and Professor Farhad Badalbayli expressed deep sorrow:

"Ramiz Guliyev and I were close friends throughout our lives. Losing him is extremely painful for me and for Azerbaijani culture as a whole. We performed together at countless concerts. I have always admired his art and performance. We performed in many countries with large halls and orchestras. He was one of those rare artists who represented Azerbaijani music with dignity and earned a place in the hearts of the people."

Rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Kamila Dadashzade, stated that Ramiz Guliyev represented our musical culture with dignity both in Azerbaijan and internationally.

She noted that Ramiz Guliyev demonstrated the highest level of performance in the art of playing the tar:

"I believe his approach and style will remain one of the finest examples of tar performance," she added.

People's Artist Mansum Ibrahimov noted that Ramiz Guliyev was a great artist with rare talent in Azerbaijani musical art. His performance, creativity, and approach to music will be an example for future generations. His name will forever live in the hearts of our people.

People's Artist Vamih Mammadaliyev said that Ramiz Guliyev made significant contributions to preserving our musical heritage. He noted that all of this stemmed from his love for the tar:

"He had a wonderful personality. He was a loyal friend, a good companion. Losing him is incredibly difficult."

The chief conductor of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist and international competition laureate Ayyub Guliyev expressed gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for their constant attention to his father's art.

"Losing a friend is one kind of sorrow, losing a teacher is another, but losing a father is an entirely different kind of pain. I lost all three in one person. Mikayil Mushfig once wrote so beautifully: 'Play, tar, play-who could ever forget you?' We will never forget Ramiz Muallim," Ayyub Guliyev said.

Ramiz Guliyev's body was taken from the International Mugham Center and brought to the Second Alley of Honor. Prayers were recited for the soul of the late master.

The distinguished artist was laid to rest. Wreaths and bouquets were placed on his grave.

Ramiz Guliyev's artistic legacy and memory will forever live in the hearts of our people.

May He Rest in Peace!