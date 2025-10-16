Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Explores Fresh Financial Frontiers With World Bank Treasury

2025-10-16 10:04:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16.​ A delegation from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) led by First Deputy Governor Aliyar Mamedyarov held a meeting with Katarzyna Zajdel-Kurowska, Director of the Asset Management and Advisory Services Department of the World Bank Treasury, during a visit to the US, Trend reports via the CBA.

The parties evaluated the current state of cooperation between the Central Bank and the World Bank Treasury, expressing satisfaction with technical assistance programs, training, and seminars on reserve management.

The discussion also covered the World Bank Treasury's advisory and management partnership program, including investment management, artificial intelligence, and other relevant topics, as well as opportunities to further deepen future collaboration.

