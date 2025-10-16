Nestlé To Cut 16,000 Jobs Worldwide In Major Restructuring Move

Nestlé To Cut 16,000 Jobs Worldwide In Major Restructuring Move
The Swiss-based multinational said the reductions will affect 12,000 white-collar employees and 4,000 staff in manufacturing and supply chain roles - representing about 6% of its global workforce.
“The world is changing, and Nestlé needs to change faster,” said Philipp Navratil, the new chief executive.“This includes making difficult but necessary decisions to reduce headcount over the next two years. We will carry out this process with respect and transparency.”
