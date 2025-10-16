403
European Commission Launches Defense Roadmap For Potential Conflicts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- The European Commission announced on Thursday a comprehensive plan including a Defence Readiness Roadmap aimed at strengthening Europeآ's defense capabilities and preparing for potential future conflicts by 2030.
It has also affirmed that the EU has no choice but to build anti-drone systems in response to "growing Russian threats."
In a press conference held by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas at the Commissionآ's headquarters in Brussels to present the new roadmap, Kallas said, "Russia does not currently have the capacity to launch an attack on the European Union, but it could prepare for one in the coming years. The danger will not disappear even when the war in Ukraine ends."
She added, "Drones are redefining modern warfare, and having defensive systems against them is no longer optional but a necessity for everyone. Today, we are proposing a new European anti-drone system to be fully operational by the end of 2027."
The Defense Readiness Roadmap 2030 aims to build integrated defence capabilities that will enable Europe to confront any future threats, while strengthening industrial and military cooperation among member states.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement that "recent threats have shown that Europe is at risk, and we must protect every citizen and every inch of our territory. The roadmap provides a clear plan with shared goals and defined milestones on our path to 2030."
The plan includes four key initiatives namely the European Drone Defense Initiative, the Eastern Flank Watch, the European Air Shield, and the European Space Shield, which aim to reinforce defense capabilities across land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace, while contributing to NATOآ's collective capability targets.
The Commission affirmed that strengthening Europeآ's defense also means standing firmly with Ukraine, stressing that the ultimate goal is to achieve full defence readiness by 2030 to ensure the protection of Europe and its citizens from any future threats. (end)
