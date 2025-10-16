Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gethairmd Co-Founder Paul Herchman Featured In #1 Amazon Bestseller Becoming Your Best Self


2025-10-16 10:01:33
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- GetHairMD, a national leader in medical hair restoration and wellness solutions, is proud to announce that its Co-Founder and CEO, Paul Herchman, is a featured contributor in the newly released #1 Amazon bestselling book, Becoming Your Best Self: Lessons on Resilience, Attitude and Personal Growth.

The inspiring collection, featuring insights from top entrepreneurs, athletes, authors, and thought leaders, quickly climbed to #1 on Amazon in multiple categories, including personal growth and motivation. The book includes contributions from notable figures such as Brian Tracy, Phil Collen of Def Leppard, Chris Gronkowski (NFL Player and Shark Tank entrepreneur), and others - all sharing their lessons on perseverance, purpose, and success.

In his chapter, Paul Herchman shares his journey as a serial entrepreneur and health innovator, offering lessons on resilience, leadership, and staying purpose-driven through challenges. His story reflects the same vision and commitment to empowerment that fuels GetHairMD's mission to help people regain confidence through advanced medical hair restoration and regenerative health solutions.

“It's an honor to contribute to a project that celebrates personal growth and perseverance,” said Paul Herchman.“The lessons in Becoming Your Best Self align closely with what we strive for every day at GetHairMD - helping people feel and live at their best.”

Proceeds from the book's Amazon launch week are being donated to ChairTheHope, a nonprofit organization providing wheelchairs and mobility assistance to individuals in developing countries.

Becoming Your Best Self is available now on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.

About GetHairMD
GetHairMD is a physician-directed network specializing in comprehensive hair restoration and regenerative treatments. Combining cutting-edge medical technology with compassionate care, GetHairMD helps patients restore not only their hair but also their confidence and well-being.
For more information, visit

