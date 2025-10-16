Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Three U.S. Military Choppers Forced to Land in Japan

2025-10-16 09:56:53
(MENAFN) Three U.S. military helicopters were forced to make emergency landings Thursday afternoon at a civilian airport in western Japan, according to reports from media, which cited the Japanese Defense Ministry.

The aircraft touched down at Takamatsu Airport in Kagawa Prefecture at approximately 2:30 p.m. local time. Emergency response teams, including fire engines, were deployed to the scene. However, no flames or smoke were observed and no water was used, media reported.

No disruptions to commercial flight operations have been reported, and no injuries were announced.

The Japanese Defense Ministry has launched an investigation to determine what prompted the unexpected landings.

