Lavrov says Russia won’t join US to peruse China on nuclear talks
(MENAFN) Russia will not enter into any alliance aimed against another nation, including China, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, responding to speculation that Moscow could work with Washington to encourage Beijing to join nuclear disarmament negotiations.
Speaking in an interview, Lavrov was asked about the possibility of Russia and the US joining forces to persuade China to participate in denuclearization discussions. He firmly rejected the idea, saying:
“Russia will not ally with anyone against anyone, especially against China. It is unthinkable.”
Lavrov emphasized that Moscow and Beijing maintain a close partnership under existing bilateral agreements. “We have signed a set of bilateral treaties that clearly define our relationship, aimed at supporting each other, helping each other to strengthen our economies, defense capabilities and positions on the international stage,” he said.
His remarks come after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed extending the New START treaty—the last remaining arms control accord between Moscow and Washington—for another year beyond its current expiration date of February 5, 2026. US President Donald Trump described the idea as “a good one,” though no concrete steps have followed from the White House. Trump has repeatedly insisted that China should be included in future nuclear arms reduction talks between the two nuclear powers.
Lavrov noted that Beijing has consistently opposed joining such discussions. “The Americans have been pushing for years [to include Beijing in nuclear reduction talks]. China has its own stance. We respect it. China says that they are not ready, they are not at the right stage of strategic potential development and they are still far from parity. We respect that stance,” he said.
According to estimates by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Russia currently holds the world’s largest nuclear stockpile with 5,459 warheads, followed by the United States with 5,177. China, with about 600 nuclear warheads, is believed to be expanding its arsenal faster than any other nuclear power.
Last month, Beijing welcomed Putin’s proposal to extend the treaty, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun stating:
“Sitting on the world’s biggest nuclear arsenal, the US and Russia should earnestly fulfill the special and primary responsibility for nuclear disarmament.”
