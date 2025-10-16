403
Turkish Firm Baykar Secures First P.180 Avanti EVO Order
(MENAFN) Italian aviation company Piaggio Aerospace, recently acquired by the Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar, has obtained its inaugural order for the P.180 Avanti EVO light transport aircraft from Türkiye, the company announced on Wednesday.
According to the statement, "Piaggio Aerospace has secured a new order for two P.180 Avanti EVO aircraft from a Turkish company, which will operate them in shuttle and ambulance configuration." This purchase highlights the increasing need for versatile aircraft capable of handling multiple roles in regional aviation.
The planes are set to be customized for both executive transportation and air ambulance duties, demonstrating the expanding market demand for adaptable aviation solutions, the statement added.
Giovanni Tomassini, CEO of Piaggio Aerospace, commented on the deal, saying, “This order reinforces the strong international positioning of the Avanti EVO.”
He further expressed optimism about the company's future, emphasizing that they are “building a new future for Piaggio Aerospace thanks to the full support of the new owner, Baykar.”
Baykar Technologies, known for producing the Bayraktar TB2, Akinci, and Kizilelma drones, completed the acquisition of the Italian aerospace giant Piaggio in December, with the transaction officially closing in June.
In addition to acquiring Piaggio, Baykar entered into collaboration agreements with Leonardo, one of Europe’s foremost aerospace and defense corporations. Together, they have established a joint venture named LBA Systems, aimed at developing "next generation unmanned systems."
