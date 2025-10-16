Trinamool Launches New Digital Outreach Programme For Bengal Assembly Polls Next Year

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 16 (IANS) Amid the crucial West Bengal Assembly polls scheduled next year, Trinamool Congress, on Thursday, has launched its digital outreach programme with an aim to involve common people in that initiative.

An announcement was made by the Trinamool Congress National General Secretary and Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee through a video message posted on his social media account X.

The digital outreach programme has been titled "Ami Banglar Digital Joddha" (I Am Bengal's Digital Warrior), and a dedicated website christened 'ABdigitlajoddha' has been launched for people of the state to get involved in the digital campaign.

Those willing to be part of the digital campaign will have to enroll their names through the website, where the concerned citizen will have to mention his name, mobile number, district of residence, and Assembly constituency where he or she is a voter.

Explaining the rationale behind launching this digital outreach programme involving common people, Abhishek Banerjee said that such an initiative was necessary to counter the continuing "anti-Bengal" digital campaign being carried out by the 'anti-Bengal' forces using the digital space.

"It is upon us to stand up for Bengal's rights, dignity, and truth, to fight back with clarity and conviction. That's why I am launching 'Ami Banglar Digital Joddha', a people-powered, youth-led digital movement to protect West Bengal's identity, uphold its truth, and carry its message of pride and progress to every corner of India and the world," he said in his X posts where he announced the launch of the campaign.

He described this initiative as the clarion call for the youths of West Bengal, who want to counter the "anti-Bengal" campaigning going on in the digital space.

"To every young person who refuses to let Bengal be slandered, this is your clarion call. Join as a Digital Joddha. Strengthen Bengal's future. Register by using the link below and let the world witness what Bengal can achieve when its people rise as one," Abhishek Banerjee added.

Party insiders said that the new initiative has been launched considering that both the BJP and CPI-M are carrying out massive digital campaigns on social media, highlighting various issues in West Bengal, which go against the state government and Trinamool Congress.

"Many of such campaigns are false and vilified, and hence there was a requirement to counter such digital campaigns by the Opposition forces in the digital space only," said a senior Trinamool Congress leader.

He also added that the initiative also aims at bringing pro-Trinamool Congress digital creators on a common platform to spread the party's narrative among people using the digital space.