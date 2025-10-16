Transperfect Recognized For Automotive Marketing And Global Services At China's Auto Digital Awards
TransPerfect received two awards recognizing its leadership in global marketing and digital innovation:
- Annual Automotive Digital Marketing Service Provider Annual Outstanding Overseas Marketing Services Provider
This year's conference, themed All-Digital Forward, Counter-Cycle Growth, brought together key decision-makers and marketing experts from across the global automotive supply chain to explore strategies for navigating industry transformation and supporting Chinese automotive brands in overcoming market challenges.
The Auto Digital Awards, announced during the event, focused on the theme“Intelligent Digitalization Driving Growth.” Awards were presented across four categories designed to recognize innovation in automotive marketing and technology.
At the conference, TransPerfect highlighted its localization and AI capabilities for the automotive sector, including data collection, multilingual content creation, and global marketing solutions.
In 2025, the automotive industry is under pressure to reduce costs, drive innovation, and enter new markets. Digital transformation, refined user operations, and global vision will be key factors in long-term success.
TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated,“We're proud to help our automotive clients deploy digital strategies to expand globally-and we are honored by this recognition.”
About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink ® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at .
