Crowd Street Appoints Brad Coleman A Global Leader In Alternative Asset Management To The Company's Board Of Directors, Further Enabling Company's Mission To Be The Leader In Providing Direct Access For Individuals To Invest In Private Markets

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowd Street, a private market investment platform helping members achieve their financial goals by providing direct access to investment opportunities, today announced the appointment of Brad Coleman to its Board of Directors.

Brad brings more than 35 years of experience in alternative asset management as a strategic advisor, investor, principal and board member. He is currently a Partner at SLR Capital Partners, an independent boutique asset manager focused on private credit for U.S. middle market companies. Prior to joining SLR, he led GP coverage and origination for Hunter Point Capital, where he was also a member of the management and investment committees. Prior to joining HPC, Brad spent three decades at Citi, the last thirteen of which he led Citi's Global Financial Sponsors and Alternative Assets Investment Banking franchise as its Chairman and Global Head. Brad was also a Board Member for Ares Acquisition Corp I, a special purpose acquisition company, where he chaired the special committee process for the recently completed $2.5B business combination with Kodiak Robotics, a leading provider of AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology.

“Brad's extensive industry knowledge and proven leadership in alternative asset management – from serving as Chairman of Citi's Global Asset Managers Group, to being at the forefront of the private markets evolution, to establishing global relationships across private equity, credit, real estate, alts and more – will be invaluable as Crowd Street expands beyond commercial real estate, and as our company enters its next phase of growth” said John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street.“As we continue building an exemplary experience for our members, giving them direct access to the private markets and the opportunity to self-direct their investments across multiple asset classes, Brad's expertise in board leadership, strategic growth initiatives, and the private market investing landscape will bring immediate value to our team and to our members.”

“I'm thrilled to be joining the Crowd Street Board during such a pivotal moment for the team and an inflection point in the private markets investing landscape,” said Coleman.“Crowd Street's vision for diversifying wealth creation for millions of accredited investors through a self-directed platform aligns with my belief that private market investing represents an untapped opportunity, and a promising sector for tremendous growth.”

Crowd Street is uniquely positioned to lead the burgeoning category of providing individual investors direct access to private markets. As of September 2025, with more than $4.4B invested through its platform solely in commercial real estate, Crowd Street is poised to scale by working with some of the top asset management firms to introduce new fund options across additional asset classes, including private equity, private credit, and venture capital later this year.

As part of its commitment to investor education, Crowd Street has published in-depth resources on private market investing, including a Guide to Private Equity Investing and a Guide to Private Credit Investing. These guides provide an overview of how these asset classes work, their potential roles in a portfolio, and some key considerations for accredited investors.

About Crowd Street

Crowd Street empowers its members to reach their financial goals through self-directed private market investments. The platform offers a carefully selected marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically only been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing advanced tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these exclusive opportunities, Crowd Street is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience, further bridging the gap between investment opportunities and true financial wealth. For more information, visit .

