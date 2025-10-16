Kura Sushi USA To Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results On November 6, 2025
Interested parties may listen to the conference call via telephone by dialing 201-689-8471. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call has concluded and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13751709.
The webcast will be available at under the Investor Relations section and will be archived on the site shortly after the call has concluded.
About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a leading technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 81 locations across 22 states and Washington DC. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with more than 650 restaurants internationally and 45 years of brand history. For more information, please visit .
Investor Relations Contact:
