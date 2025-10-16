MRNA Therapeutics And Global Markets Report 2025: Revenue Data From 2022-2024, Estimates For 2025, And CAGR Projections Through 2030
Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA: Therapeutics and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global market for mRNA therapeutics was valued at $7.71 billion in 2025 and is forecast to remain stable or slightly decline to $7.69 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.04% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
The report analyzes the global market for mRNA therapeutics. It includes global revenue ($ millions) for the base year of 2024, estimated data for 2025 and projected compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030. The report examines the different types of mRNA and their applications for therapeutic use. It also focuses on mRNA patents and clinical trials and examines the trends affecting the market during the forecast period. The report profiles the leading companies and their strategic alliances and partnerships.
Therapies using messenger ribonucleic acid, or mRNA, have immense potential for treating chronic diseases. Vaccines incorporating mRNA provide several advantages over DNA vaccines in manufacturing, distribution and safety. There is a demand for vaccines and treatments using mRNA because of their encouraging results in human clinical trials. The market is expanding due to increased clinical trials and the global proliferation of stem cell therapies. Governments, academic institutions and biotech and pharma companies are concentrating on detecting infectious and rare diseases. The global market for mRNA therapeutics market presents a multibillion-dollar opportunity for vaccines and other therapies.
COVID-19 mRNA-based vaccines are currently available, and research continues to find new methods for preventing and treating infections and illnesses. Essential for many bodily functions, mRNA instructs the body's cells to produce proteins. Essentially, mRNA participates in biological processes within our bodies to potentially treat diseases and stop infections.
Report Includes
- 19 data tables and 71 additional tables An overview and analysis of the global markets for messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapeutics Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030 Estimates of the size and revenue prospects for the global mRNA market, along with a market share analysis by disease type, indication, and region Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations and the impacts of macroeconomic variables Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, global supply chain and PESTLE analyses Patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG ratings and consumer attitudes Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook Profiles of the leading companies, including Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc., BioNTech SE, Merck & Co., and Sanofi
Company Profiles
- Arcturus Therapeutics Inc. Astrazeneca Biocina Biontech Se Curevac Se Ethris Gmbh Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. GSK Plc. Immorna (Hangzhou) Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Merck & Co. Inc. Moderna Inc. Nutcracker Therapeutics Inc. Pfizer Inc. Providence Therapeutics Sanofi Strand Therapeutics Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Growth Factors Emerging Technologies COVID mRNA Vaccines Regional Analysis Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Technology Background Evolution of RNA Therapeutics DNA Therapeutics vs. RNA Therapeutics RNA Therapeutics mRNA as Therapeutics Regulatory Agency-Approved mRNA Vaccines Porter's Five Forces Analysis Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the mRNA Therapeutics Market Conclusion
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview Market Drivers Rising Numbers of Pandemics and Epidemics Awareness of the Need for Vaccinations Investments in mRNA Therapeutics Research Market Restraints Limitations of mRNA Vaccines Production and Logistical Hurdles Market Opportunities Personalized Cancer Vaccines Potential of mRNA Drugs to Treat Various Diseases
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Scenario Overview of Regulatory Bodies Guidelines and Standards for mRNA Vaccines Preclinical and Clinical Evaluation Manufacturing and Post-Marketing Surveillance Continual Monitoring and Risk Management
Chapter 5 Pipeline and Clinical Trial Analysis
- Takeaways mRNA Vaccines
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Market Breakdown by Disease Type Takeaways COVID mRNA Vaccines Non-COVID mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Breakdown by Indication Cancer Infectious Diseases Rare Diseases Others Geographic Breakdown Market Breakdown, by Region Takeaways North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies in mRNA Therapeutics Nanoparticles Modified mRNA Automated mRNA Synthesis Kits Bio Platforms Artificial Intelligence AI Developments at mRNA Therapeutics Companies
Chapter 8 Patent Analysis
- Takeaways mRNA Publications List of Patents
Chapter 9 Sustainability in the mRNA Therapeutics Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Sustainability in the mRNA Therapeutics Industry ESG Risk Ratings ESG Performance Analysis Environmental Performance Social Performance Governance Performance Concluding Remarks
Chapter 10 Competitive Intelligence
- Takeaways Leading Companies in the mRNA Therapeutics Market, 2024 Strategic Analysis Collaborations and Partnerships Regulatory Approvals Clinical Trials Data Funding and Grants
Chapter 11 Appendix
