Global Digital Biomarkers Market Set To Reach USD 24.88 Billion By 2033 As AI And Wearable Tech Transform Healthcare SNS Insider

The growing burden of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, neurological disorders, and respiratory illnesses is creating strong demand for digital biomarkers. Their ability to deliver actionable insights between clinical visits helps bridge traditional gaps in patient care. Integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud-based platforms is further advancing digital biomarker development and deployment.





Regulatory agencies, including the FDA and EMA, are offering structured frameworks to support digital biomarker validation and integration into clinical trials. This evolving landscape is encouraging pharmaceutical and medtech companies to invest in digital endpoints, aiming to accelerate drug development timelines and enable patient-centric care models.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Digital Biomarkers Market Report are



Apple Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google Fit, Verily)

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Fitbit (Google)

Garmin Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Abbott Laboratories

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

ResMed Inc.

AliveCor, Inc.

Oura Health Ltd.

Withings SA

Biofourmis Inc.

Evidation Health, Inc.

Neurotrack Technologies, Inc.

Empatica Inc.

Owlet Baby Care Inc.

Koneksa Health, Inc. Elekta AB

Segment Insights

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-based solutions held the largest market share, accounting for 46.11% of the IoT in Retail market in 2025E, driven by the widespread shift of retailers toward scalable, cost-efficient, and real-time analytics platforms. Meanwhile, Hybrid solutions, expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 20.75%, as retailers seek the combined advantages of cloud flexibility and on-premise data security, ensuring optimized performance in multi-store operations.

By Biomarker Type

Physiological biomarkers dominated the market with a 38.45% share in 2025E, owing to their reliability in tracking vital parameters such as heart rate, blood glucose, and oxygen levels across wearables and connected devices. In contrast, Cognitive biomarkers are projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 21.67%, propelled by growing use of AI and digital tools to evaluate neurological and mental health conditions.

By Application

Neurology applications accounted for 32.28% of the market in 2025E, driven by the adoption of IoT-enabled systems for continuous monitoring of neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and epilepsy. Meanwhile, Oncology is anticipated to witness a strong CAGR of 20.34%, fueled by the integration of IoT in early cancer detection, treatment adherence tracking, and personalized therapy management, enabling real-time data collection and improved patient outcomes.

By Platform

Wearables held the dominant position with 41.52% of the market share in 2025E, due to the rapid adoption of smartwatches, biosensors, and connected patches has made them the preferred IoT interface for data-driven healthcare. On the other hand, Mobile Apps are expected to record the fastest CAGR of 22.89%, driven by rising smartphone penetration, integration of AI-powered analytics, and the convenience of app-based platforms offering personalized health insights, dietary guidance, and telehealth connectivity.

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharma companies dominated the market with 36.94% share in 2025E, leveraging IoT technologies to streamline clinical trials, monitor patient adherence, and enhance real-world data collection. Additionally, this segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 19.82%, supported by increasing investment in digital R&D and the expanding role of IoT in precision medicine and remote patient monitoring initiatives.

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales accounted for 44.27% of the market in 2025E, reflecting the preference of enterprise buyers for customized IoT solutions, robust after-sales support, and secure data integration. Online Platforms are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.56%, driven by the rise of digital procurement, e-marketplaces, and subscription-based IoT platforms that provide cost transparency and simplified access to innovative retail technologies.

By Region

North America dominates the global digital biomarkers market with a 39.27% share in 2025E, supported by strong pharma–tech collaborations and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific digital biomarkers market is set to grow at a CAGR of 21.07%, making it the fastest-growing region worldwide. The growth is driven by High demand from rising healthcare digitalization, government-supported preventive health programs, and fast penetration of AI-based platforms are contributing towards strong growth with low-cost availability further supporting adoption in developing countries.

Recent News:



In Sept 2025, Apple Watch received FDA clearance for a hypertension detection feature, rolling out globally across Series 9, 10, 11, and Ultra models. In Aug 2025, Verily launched its Numetric Watch, enabling real-time multi-language biomarker data capture for clinical trials across diverse patient populations.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Adoption & Usage Statistics – helps you evaluate global and regional uptake of digital biomarker solutions, wearable device usage, and health app penetration, offering insights into consumer and patient engagement trends across connected healthcare ecosystems.

Clinical Trial Integration Index – highlights the growing use of digital biomarkers in Phase II/III clinical trials, showing reductions in trial timelines and validation rates that demonstrate how cloud-based infrastructure accelerates medical research.

Technology Adoption Rate – provides an analysis of deployment models (cloud, on-premise, hybrid), the role of AI in biomarker-based monitoring, and the number of FDA/EMA-cleared solutions, helping identify innovation and investment hotspots.

Healthcare Impact Metrics – helps you assess real-world outcomes including improved patient adherence, reduced hospital readmissions, and enhanced remote monitoring capabilities driven by IoT-enabled biomarker technologies.

Security & Privacy Benchmarks – enables understanding of key challenges faced by healthcare providers regarding data security, compliance, and patient privacy, crucial for evaluating vendor readiness and trust levels.

Competitive Landscape – provides an overview of leading IaaS and PaaS vendors' strengths, partnerships, product portfolios, and growth strategies, enabling stakeholders to benchmark technological leadership and market positioning.

Digital Biomarkers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.84 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 24.88 Billion CAGR CAGR of 19.89% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments . By Biomarker Type (Physiological, Behavioral, Cognitive, Vocal, Others)

. By Application (Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology, Respiratory, Endocrinology, Others)

. By Platform (Wearables, Mobile Apps, Biosensors, Digital Platforms, Others)

. By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premise, Hybrid)

. By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharma Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Healthcare Providers, Payers, Academic & Research Institutes, Patients)

. By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Retail, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

