403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Reveals Strategic Path to Boost Defense Preparedness
(MENAFN) On Thursday, the European Union (EU) introduced a comprehensive new strategy designed to enhance the bloc’s military readiness.
This initiative outlines specific objectives for member nations to tackle existing defense limitations and better equip themselves against potential threats in the future.
Presenting the plan, EU’s foreign policy leader, Kaja Kallas, described the initiative as "a plan to keep peace over the next few years," stressing the need for a substantial enhancement of Europe’s defense capabilities.
She acknowledged the urgency of fortifying collective security, even in a period of relative calm.
Kallas pointed out that although "Russia has no capacity to launch an attack on European Union today," the possibility remains that it could develop such capabilities in the future.
She warned that the "danger will not disappear, even if the war in Ukraine will end," underscoring the necessity of remaining vigilant and proactive.
The roadmap identifies nine essential capability domains that have been determined by EU countries "in line with the NATO targets."
According to Kallas, the strategy includes "clear goals, timelines and indicators for work," and she emphasized the pivotal role of the European Defense Agency, which, she said, "connects member states, aggregates demand, provides advice and links member states to defense companies."
The overarching goal of the initiative is to ensure that "by 2030 all the current shortfalls are filled." Kallas reiterated that "member states are in the driving seat" and will retain full authority over their defense decisions, including "what to procure or develop, when and from whom to procure."
To address the most significant capability deficiencies, the plan encourages EU nations to collaborate. Kallas explained the importance of unity, stating, "this is why we propose that member states work together in coalitions where the member states cannot work alone."
This defense roadmap marks a coordinated effort by the EU to reinforce its security framework through mutual cooperation, strategic planning, and timely action.
This initiative outlines specific objectives for member nations to tackle existing defense limitations and better equip themselves against potential threats in the future.
Presenting the plan, EU’s foreign policy leader, Kaja Kallas, described the initiative as "a plan to keep peace over the next few years," stressing the need for a substantial enhancement of Europe’s defense capabilities.
She acknowledged the urgency of fortifying collective security, even in a period of relative calm.
Kallas pointed out that although "Russia has no capacity to launch an attack on European Union today," the possibility remains that it could develop such capabilities in the future.
She warned that the "danger will not disappear, even if the war in Ukraine will end," underscoring the necessity of remaining vigilant and proactive.
The roadmap identifies nine essential capability domains that have been determined by EU countries "in line with the NATO targets."
According to Kallas, the strategy includes "clear goals, timelines and indicators for work," and she emphasized the pivotal role of the European Defense Agency, which, she said, "connects member states, aggregates demand, provides advice and links member states to defense companies."
The overarching goal of the initiative is to ensure that "by 2030 all the current shortfalls are filled." Kallas reiterated that "member states are in the driving seat" and will retain full authority over their defense decisions, including "what to procure or develop, when and from whom to procure."
To address the most significant capability deficiencies, the plan encourages EU nations to collaborate. Kallas explained the importance of unity, stating, "this is why we propose that member states work together in coalitions where the member states cannot work alone."
This defense roadmap marks a coordinated effort by the EU to reinforce its security framework through mutual cooperation, strategic planning, and timely action.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment