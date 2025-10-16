Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AI-powered robot dog makes appearance at GITEX Global tech fair


2025-10-16 09:11:26
(MENAFN) At the 45th GITEX Global technology fair in Dubai, AI-powered robot dogs developed by China-based DEEP Robotics drew significant attention, standing out among a range of technological innovations.

According to reports, Maksim Hao, the company’s regional sales manager, explained that the robots were created to take over tasks in dangerous environments where human workers face risks. The robot dogs are already being deployed in activities such as emergency response and support for security operations.

Hao noted that DEEP Robotics’ creations are operational in regions including North America, Europe, and Türkiye. He added that these robots are more practical and dependable than humanoid robots, which are generally limited to social interactions or demonstration purposes.

“Humanoid robots mostly greet other people and shake hands, but they are not real replacements for humans,” Hao stated.

He highlighted that the AI-integrated robot dogs can autonomously navigate their surroundings, interacting with both humans and the environment to map routes and execute tasks efficiently.

“We use AI in robot dogs for movement control and perception — they can detect obstacles and avoid them, but in the future, they will interact with the environment and make decisions on their own,” he said. “The areas for which robot dogs will be used will expand to include delivery and marketing, as they are already used for deliveries in China.”

Hao emphasized that DEEP Robotics develops all key software and hardware internally through its research and development team, positioning the company among the leading innovators in global robotics.

