Micro Balance Health Products Launches Ahh Sleep
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Atlanta, GA: Micro Balance Health Products is proud to announce the launch of Ahh Sleep, a new homeopathic sleep spray that is designed to help individuals fall asleep more easily and return to sleep when awakened during the night - all without the groggy mornings or dependency risks associated with many conventional sleep aids.
As sleep issues continue to affect millions across the globe - interfering with daily performance, healing, immunity, hormonal balance, and emotional resilience - Ahh Sleep offers a fresh, gentle alternative for those seeking better nightly rest.
A Natural Approach to Better Sleep
Ahh Sleep is built on a thoughtful, doctor-designed formula that combines carefully selected homeopathic ingredients, including:
Coffea Cruda addresses symptoms of sleeplessness, including hyperactivity
Cypripedium addresses nervousness symptoms and overactive mind
Hyosycamus Niger addresses symptoms of nervous agitation and sleeplessness
Ignatia Amara addresses symptoms of insomnia and jerking limbs that prevent sleep
Kalium Phosphoricum addresses symptoms of anxiety, depression, physical exhaustion, and waking during the night
Muriaticum Acidum addresses symptoms of nighttime hunger/cravings and frequent urination
Sulphur addresses symptoms of nervousness, restlessness, fatigue, and pain that increases when lying down
Zincum metallicum addresses symptoms of sleep disturbance from restlessness or jerking movements
Its inactive ingredients include purified water and 20% USP alcohol.
Delivered as a sublingual spray (2 to 4 sprays under the tongue before bedtime, or 2 sprays during the night as needed), the formulation is free of melatonin, non-habit forming, has no known side effects, and is not associated with morning drowsiness.
Because environmental stressors, such as mold exposure or toxins - can disrupt sleep by stimulating chronic inflammation and immune stress, the formulation is tailored to support circadian rhythm integrity amid real-world challenges.
Why Ahh Sleep Matters
"When you don't sleep, you don't heal - is a guiding principle for Micro Balance Health Products, and one especially true for individuals facing chronic conditions or environmental burdens.
Poor sleep detrimentally affects:
Cognitive performance: memory, focus, executive functioning
Physical repair and regeneration: via growth hormone secretion and cell clean-up
Immune resilience: impaired cytokine production, excess inflammation
Hormonal balance and metabolism
Emotional and stress regulation
By supporting restful, restorative sleep, Ahh Sleep aims to offer real benefits that echo far beyond the night.
Availability and Pricing
Ahh Sleep is now available for purchase in the Micro Balance Health Products website in 1 fluid-ounce bottles (30 ml) and carries a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $28.00. A 12-unit case option is also available at a discount.
To further support consistent usage, customers can choose a monthly subscription and save 10% per month.
For more information, interested parties are encouraged to contact Micro Balance Health Products directly by calling their customer support hotline at 888-404-8958, emailing [email protected], or using the Contact Us form available on their website.
