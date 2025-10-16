Viltrox Launches AF 50Mm F1.4 Pro FE: Uncompromising Full Frame Large Aperture Lens

MENAFN - GetNews) Fifty Beyond Infinity: Merges realistic 50mm view with refined optical design







Shenzhen, China - October 16 th , 2025 - Viltrox is delighted to announce the launch of the AF 50mm F1.4 Pro FE large aperture lens, which offers efficiency, durability and beautiful professional image quality. Versatile and powerful, the Viltrox AF 50mm F1.4 Pro full-frame lens offers stunning pro-grade resolution, a bright F1.4 aperture, fast autofocus, comprehensive control buttons, a reliable weather-sealed body, and exceptional video performance. Classic 50mm focal length delivers high-resolution images with minimal distortion and a natural lifelike perspective. The large F1.4 aperture captures sharp images in low light conditions, and delivers pure dreamy bokeh. Pro-level optical design delivers astonishingly high resolution from center to edge, meeting the demands of high megapixel camera sensors. Therefore, this lens delivers incredibly sharp image detail, even after cropping or enlargement. Superior control of chromatic aberration ensures pristine reproduction across the frame, for clarity in extreme backlight and high-contrast scenes. This lens excels in distortion-free portraits, immersive and realistic street stories, detailed and deep close-ups down to 0.45m, and true lifelike landscape reproduction.

Ultra-large F1.4 masters light and bokeh

The large F1.4 aperture lets artists create a layered image through a shallow depth of field, a sharply rendering a captivating subject over dreamy background blur, with soft and dreamy bokeh and smooth focus transitions between image regions. The large aperture allows faster shutter speeds and lower ISO settings, making it possible to capture refined, detail-rich images, even in low light.

Designed for perfect image reproduction

Precision engineered optical design features 15 elements in 11 groups to faithfully record phenomenal detail and clarity with edge-to-edge sharpness, even at maximum aperture. The UA (ultra-precision aspherical) element subdues onion-ring bokeh. Three ED (extra-low dispersion) elements correct axial chromatic aberration and prevent color-fringing. The high-strength metal body, smudge-resistant coatings, and weather-sealed construction protect the precision-crafted lens and ensure it is always ready for action.

Fast, quiet, stable auto-focus

Viltrox's patented Dual HyperVCM system shifts into focus quickly and noiselessly, working together with the camera's face and eye detection when required. For video, minimal focus breathing enables natural, professional-looking focus transitions.

About Viltrox

Viltrox, established in 2009, is a globally-recognized leader in camera lenses and adapters, specializing in high-performance equipment for photography and cine. The company's portfolio includes cinema and autofocus lenses – such as the LAB, Pro, and Air series, launched since 2018 – along with monitors, adapters, and lighting solutions. Driven by innovation, the company expanded further into cine in 2022 with the "EPIC" anamorphic and "LUNA" zoom lenses, offering cost-effective solutions for filmmakers worldwide. Renowned for their exceptional optical quality, reliability, and accessible pricing, Viltrox products reflect a commitment to engineering excellence and user-centered design, empowering content creators in both still and motion photography.

