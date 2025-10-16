Labor Minister Affirms Jordan's Support To Palestinian Workers In Doha's OIC Conference

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct.16 (Petra) – Minister of Labor Khalid Bakkar said King Abdullah II is keen to support the Palestinian cause and resilience of the Palestinian people.The minister added that the King instructed the government to mobilize all resources to assist Palestinians and support efforts that ease hardships of Palestinian workers.Bakkar affirmed that Jordan supports measures ensuring "full" Palestinian membership in the International Labour Organization.Speaking on Thursday during the sixth Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Doha, Qatar, under the theme: "Local Experiences, Global Achievements: Success Stories in the Islamic World," he praised Qatar's "pioneering" efforts, alongside Arab and Islamic countries, to support Palestinians and stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.Bakkar commended Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Qatari government for supporting Palestinians and opposing Israeli aggression on Gaza.Highlighting the "deep-rooted, brotherly" relations between Jordan and Qatar, he noted the "full" coordination on Arab issues between King Abdullah II and Emir Sheikh Tamim.Locally, Bakkar said Royal directives led to the launch of Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision, "Better Future," based on two strategic pillars: Rapid growth and improvment of life quality for all citizens.Bakkar noted Jordan's progress in social protection, labor law development, and improving the labor market to reduce unemployment and increase youth, women, and persons with disabilities' participation.He emphasized the government's efforts to provide a "decent, healthy, and safe" work environment through the 2023–2027 Occupational Safety and Health Strategy.He stressed measures to reduce the informal economy, expand social benefits, including unemployment and maternity allowances, and implement flexible work systems to support women's participation in production.The minister highlighted youth training and skill development as a priority, following royal directives and Crown Prince Hussein's focus on technical and vocational training to equip youth with market-required skills.He cited the growing demand for advanced skills in AI, clean energy, and data analysis, with sectoral skills councils formed with the private sector to align training with market needs.Bakkar added that the ministry implements a national employment program to encourage private sector youth employment, increase women's participation, and integrate persons with disabilities.Royal initiatives established production branches in rural areas, which created jobs for 9,500 youth, mostly women.Currently, he said the ministry is developing a labor market information system to collect and present labor data for evidence-based policymaking and is establishing a labor observatory to monitor performance indicators, evaluate impacts, and improve the investment climate, providing a safe and attractive environment for youth and target groups.