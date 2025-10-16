Uzbekistan, Tajikistan Forge Path For Expanded Telecom Cooperation

The meeting placed significant emphasis on the modernization of telecommunications networks, the establishment of additional connectivity points, and the enhancement of data transmission quality. Furthermore, it explored comprehensive strategies to advance the telecommunications sector, fortify technical collaboration, and foster the exchange of expertise between specialists from both countries.

Tajikistan has become a key regional partner for Uzbekistan, ranking among its top 20 trade partners. In 2024, bilateral trade turnover reached $702.7 million, highlighting a significant increase and reflecting the growing economic synergy and cross-border collaboration between the two countries.